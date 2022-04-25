Guests Report Vaping, Marijuana Use In Disney, “Cast Members Did Nothing”

A post online sparked discussion regarding smoking and vaping while in line at the Disneyland Resort.

When visiting any of the Disney Parks or Resorts across the world, one thing is especially important: following the rules. All Disney Parks have specific rules that Guests are expected to follow and obey in order to not only keep themselves safe but others too. This ensures that everyone can have the best day possible when visiting.

There are quite a lot of rules to follow however and we have even compiled a list covering everything that will get you kicked out of Disney.

At Disneyland, there are specific rules Guests must follow in order to remain in the Park. However, as seen in post on Reddit, a discussion was sparked about what activities are acceptable and what are not while in line at Disneyland. The post read:

Vapeing in line at Disneyland

So a woman was vapeing in line at Monsters Inc in California adventure, we managed to tell a cast member but I’m not sure if anything came of it. Have you ever seen consequences for people smoking/vapeing in the park? The cast members did seem concerned and did look out for the woman but I don’t think she was reprimanded.

The Guest later followed up their statement with:

Yeah I think the woman caught wind that people were watching out for her and then stopped, I guess all’s well that ends well, its just discouraging to see people break the rules so blatantly. She was also with a big group with a couple of young children. Related: Iconic Disney Location Has Yet to Reopen Despite “Normal Operations” Resuming

In the comment section, several users described similar experiences at Disneyland. One user said, “I was there this week and some kids were vaping in line for HM. A cast member was right there and didn’t say anything to them so I assume there aren’t really any repercussions not unless many people complain or say something about it”. Another user said that they encountered a similar situation, with Guests smoking marijuana as Cast Members watched and did nothing.

One Guest recounted an experience of telling security that some Guests were drunk and causing commotion at Disney. The Guests were being very loud and obnoxious at the Haunted Mansion and were eventually escorted out. One user even described getting searched and questioned by a plainclothes security officer at the Park.

Disneyland states on its website that “For the comfort of all Guests, smoking is not permitted in the theme parks and hotels of the Disneyland Resort, the Esplanade between the parks, or the Downtown Disney District”.

Smoking anything, whether it be marijuana or nicotine while in line is certainly against Disney’s policies for Guests visiting the Park and it is important to refrain from using any of these products as it could affect the safety and experience of other Guests as well as Cast Members.

Have you ever encountered a situation like this?

