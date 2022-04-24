Disney Shutting Down Acclaimed Golf Course Indefinitely

Disney recently updated its website regarding a golf course, indicating it will be closed for quite some time.

We just noticed that the language has been updated on the official website for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The full statement reads:

PLEASE NOTE!…During the dates of April 28, 2022 – May 8, 2022 only holes #1 – #9 will be available for play, and beginning on May 9, 2022 Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course will be closed indefinitely for a major renovation project. We recommend that you play at either Disney’s Palm or Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course during this timeframe as we prepare Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course for your future enjoyment! We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of this golf course, and look forward to welcoming you back to the newly re-imagined Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course later this year.

Thankfully, even though Disney themselves says the course will be closed “indefinitely”, it notes the course will be returning “later this year”.

All 97 bunkers in this 4-star (per “Golf Digest”) course underwent renovations in 2015. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course carries certification from Audubon International as a Cooperative Wildlife Sanctuary. For more on Disney’s long list of golf courses, click here.

Designed in classic Tour style, this championship course is the longest of the Walt Disney World ® Resort golf courses. Named for its majestic magnolia trees, this course features elevated tees, spacious greens and challenging water hazards. Wide fairways invite you to hit the ball and hit it long, but beware—11 of the 18 holes boast water hazards and 97 bunkers dot the landscape. All bunkers were renovated in Summer 2015, when extensive tree work and cart path repairs were also undertaken, resulting in the best golf course conditioning our guests have enjoyed in recent years Certified by Audubon International as a Cooperative Wildlife Sanctuary, Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course represents a paradise for serious golfers, as well as a thrilling challenge for players at all levels.

Have you played on any of the Disney World golf courses?

