Guests Skip Multiple Lines Thanks To Magical Disney Secret

Recently, a few Disney World Guests encountered a ver magical Cast Member who shared some pixie dust with them.

The Walt Disney World Resort is filled with incredible experiences. From delicious food and snacks to amazing rides and attractions, you’re bound to have some fun and magical moments when visiting. A big part of this experience is the Cast Members who work there as they can really add to your overall enjoyment during the day. Cast Members have so much magic to bring to Guests as long as you’re on the lookout for it (and in line at the crack of dawn).

A recent post on Reddit highlighted this further, sharing an amazing story of them encountering a Cast Member at Disney World. See the post below:

We got First Family! so cool

In the post, the Guest claims they got “first family”. In the comments the Guest explained exactly what happened:

Didn’t know this was a thing but it was such a cool experience! After 5 days of parks, our final day… we got the kids up at 6am. They were super tired but pumped for the last day. At this point, we were park veterans. Knew where to go and how to line up and got first in line everywhere we went. Right before rope drop, Paul came by and pumped the crowd up. Kids were excited and he surprised them with First Family. We got an escort to front of a few rides for a VIP experience. Kids loved it. Shout out to Paul, and yes I gave him recommendation off the Disney app.

As you can see, the Guest says that their group showed up at Magic Kingdom for rope drop when they were approached by a Cast Member. He gave them the title of “first family” which allowed the group of Guests to be escorted into the Park. Once inside, the Guests were bumped to the front of the line for a few rides, similar to how DIsney WOrld’s VIP tours work.

The Guest said that the kids “loved it” and thanked the Cast Member named Paul who shared this very special moment with them.

Further down in the comments, the Guest explained the situation a little further:

i’m guessing only one family? i’m not sure how it works. we got escorted to the front of the ride and rode first. he also kept my kids entertained and informed about the ride the whole time. we got to ride 2 different rides with Paul. the first one was slightly delayed cause we took pics and stuff. it’s nothing crazy but just a neat experience and made the kids feel special

This is an incredible experience and surely created memories that will last forever. This isn’t the first time we have covered magical ways to get a special status while in the Parks, with other Guests receiving a secret gold coin letting them skip entire lines.

This goes to show you that there’s magic everywhere at Disney, you just have to be on the lookout for it!

Have you ever experienced this?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!