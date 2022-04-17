New Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction is Severely Lackluster Compared to Disney’s

If you are fan of the Disney Parks, you surely love Pirates of the Caribbean. No matter what Disney Park you experience the attraction in, be it Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney, and so on, Guests always love to hear the classic “Yo Ho Yo Ho a Pirate Life For Me” blast in their ears as Jack Sparrow pops out of a barrel.

Disneyland Resort, is comprised of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and, along with Downtown Disney District, Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Their, Guests love their Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, which is placed in New Orleans Square. The attraction is significantly longer than the Disney World version in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, and also has a restaurant the overlooks a section of the ride, Blue Bayou.

As we reported, a number of attractions will be unavailable during March at Disneyland Resort, and Pirates of the Caribbean will close on March 14, 2022, with a reopening date not yet announced. Currently, the official website states the ride is “expected” to reopen at the Disney Park sometime in Summer 2022.

The attraction is set to be closed through to summer 2022 at the moment. The closure will also cause Blue Bayou to shut down as well.

It was not long ago that Pirates of the Caribbean saw a prolonged downtime with some Guests waiting up to 90 minutes to be evacuated by Cast Members. On this occasion, some riders had to be rescued by firefighters during the malfunction. Knowing this, a refurbishment is a move in the right direction when it comes to the Jack Sparrow (inspired by Johnny Depp) attraction.

Hilariously, Drunk Stormtrooper (@WDWdrunktrooper) played off the idea that the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is under refurbishment with a comedic Tweet. The user does indicate that they are referencing the Walt Disney World attraction, however, that ride is not currently under refurbishment.

Below, you can see a video of a carnival attraction which is labeled “Pirates Caribbean”. We can see all of the iconic characters from the film on the signage, however, considering the ride is not Pirates of the Caribbean, but just Pirates Caribbean, and the characters are hand-drawn to look a little different than what we may see done by Disney in their films, it seems likely that this attraction was not a licensing deal with Disney. The ride moves in circles and may be a fun carnival ride, but clearly would never compete with the likes of the iconic and fan-favorite Disney attraction.

They finished the refurbishment on #PiratesOfTheCaribbean in #WaltDisneyWorld ! What do you think?

We recently have discussed "Disney" attractions that Guests can enjoy when they are not at the Parks which are often done through other companies making a licensing deal so that they can use the iconic characters in their own attractions.

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

Disneyland describes their attraction as:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place! Over 50 Years of Pirates at Disneyland Park

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park. When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology—was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story. On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.

More on Disneyland

There is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

