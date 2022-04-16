Man Goes Missing After Jumping Off Brand-New Cruise Ship

A tragedy has occurred on one of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ships, The Mardi Gras.

As reported by The Orlando Sentinel, the U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a passenger who is said to have jumped ship from the Mardi Gras as it was returning to Port Canaveral. It seems that the ship was actively searching for the male who jumped off the boat until the Coast Guard arrived. The ship has since docked back in Port Canaveral.

The publication noted a statement from Carnival:

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras has arrived to Port Canaveral and will be sailing its next itinerary. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.

It seems that the passenger was sailing with his family on the ship, and it has not been disclosed what exactly happened which caused him to fall overboard. At the moment, the Guest has yet to be found.

Carnival describes the Mardi Gras as:

When we launched our first ship, 1972's TSS Mardi Gras, we made cruising a lot less stuffy, a bit less fancy, the kind of fun everybody could enjoy. Nobody expected this ship to change the cruise world, but… here we are! So here's a brand-new ship with a familiar name. With this Mardi Gras™ we aren't just paying homage to our first ship — in cruising circles this name suggests innovation, signals the start of something big. Oh, and this Mardi Gras still shouts "fun!" at the top of its lungs. This ship introduces Zones — six themed areas packed with brand-new experiences for eating, drinking and spectacularly getting down to fun. There's BOLT™, the first-ever rollercoaster at sea, Emeril's Bistro 1396™ from yes-that-Emeril, Family Feud™ Live for everybody… plus incredible new bars like The Brass Magnolia and Fortune Teller. Everybody can enjoy Mardi Gras, sailing now. Come on down!

Cruise Hive noted, “Due to the late arrival into Port Canaveral on Saturday morning, the following April 16 will be delayed by one hour. The cruise line sent an update to impacted guests saying, “The ship arrived into Port Canaveral later than scheduled this morning and this will impact your embarkation today.” The ship will sail a seven-day Western Caribbean itinerary with calls to Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Mahogany Bay. The ship is 180,800 gross tons with a guest capacity of 5,282 at double occupancy, along with 1,735 crew members.

As the publication stated, this is not the first bout with an overboard Guest on a Carnival ship.

There have been other overboard situations recently from Carnival cruise ships. The most recent was from the Carnival Horizon in March 2022, when a guest jumped off the vessel while sailing near the Turks and Caicos Islands. Also, in February 2022, a guest went overboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship while heading back to New Orleans.

Inside the Magic sends our thoughts and well wishes to the family of the missing Guest.

Inside the Magic sends our thoughts and well wishes to the family of the missing Guest.