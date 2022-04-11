Gwen Stefani Recalls Losing Huge Role to Angelina Jolie, “Could’ve Been a Different Story”

No Doubt frontwoman, Gwen Stefani, has had a storied career, including her successful clothing line, L.A.M.B. and cohosting The Voice with now-husband, Blake Shelton.

Now, the actress, fashion designer, and musician is speaking out about being “beat” by A-lister Angelina Jolie for a huge movie role. Seemingly Stefani auditioned for the leading female part in 20th Century Studios’ Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005) but lost out to Jolie.

In a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, the mom-of-three spoke about the experience. HuffPost reported:

“Angelina beat me,” the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter quipped as the audience collectively gasped. And though she didn’t disclose any specifics about the audition, she added, “That could’ve been a different story.” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” directed by Doug Limon, follows a bored suburban couple whose marriage is thrown into a tailspin after they discover they are assassins for competing agencies and have been assigned to kill each other. The movie was a critical and commercial smash, reportedly raking in $486 million at the box office worldwide. Its production, however, was a publicity frenzy given that it marked the start of Pitt’s romance with Jolie while he was still married to actor Jennifer Aniston.

You can watch the full interview below:

Stefani, a Southern California native, has previously been part of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and has shared many times that Disneyland Resort played a big role in her upbringing. In 2021, she told Entertainment Tonight:

“My parents used to pick us up from school and would be driving down Harvard Boulevard going, ‘Oops, we made the wrong turn. I guess we have to go to Disneyland today.’ It’s just one of those things that we do every year,” Gwen recalled, noting that she does the same thing with her kids: 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma, and Apollo, who’s seven. Related: 20th Century Fox Made an Illegal Deal to Show ‘Star Wars’ In Theaters

Jolie, for her part, has been involved in multiple projects under the Disney banner, including Maleficent (2014), Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), and Marvel Studios’ Eternals (2021). Mr. and Mrs. Smith is also part of The Walt Disney Company’s catalog since the company acquired 20th Century Studios.

More on Mr. and Mrs. Smith

The official description of Mr. and Mrs. Smith reads:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie smolder in one of the most anticipated, sizzling action films ever made. After five (or six) years of vanilla-wedded bliss, ordinary suburbanites John and Jane Smith (Pitt and Jolie) are stuck in a rut the size of the Grand Canyon…until the truth comes out! Unbeknownst to each other, they are both coolly lethal, highly paid assassins working for rival organizations. And when they discover they’re each other’s next target, their secret lives collide in a spicy, explosive mix of wicked comedy, pent-up passion, nonstop action and high-tech weaponry that gives an all-new meaning to “Till death do us part!”

What do you think about Gwen Stefani losing the role of Jane Smith to Angelina Jolie?