Fans Furious With Gov. DeSantis’ “War on Disney”: It’s “Political Theater”

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state legislators will consider terminating all special districts enacted in Florida prior to 1968, including Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

This has not sat well with Orange County locals or Disney fans as many are voicing their opinions on Twitter.

Brayden took to Twitter to share how they feel, saying it’s “mostly political theater”:

It seems to me removing RCID is mostly political theater. It’ll hurt Orange County much more than Disney. For Disney, removing RCID is likely to make their infrastructure projects CHEAPER and QUICKER since the state’s standards are far more lax than RCID’s standards.

It seems to me removing RCID is mostly political theater. It’ll hurt Orange County much more than Disney. For Disney, removing RCID is likely to make their infrastructure projects CHEAPER and QUICKER since the state’s standards are far more lax than RCID’s standards. — Brayden (@SirBrayden) April 19, 2022

And Twitter user Cosmic Bretwind wrote:

The amount of police force, special security, road work, private property rules, general municipalities stuff, required to make WDW operate would send Orange County into a nose dive. Take all the things they do themselves and unload on the taxpayer. Sounds logical.

The amount of police force, special security, road work, private property rules, general municipalities stuff, required to make WDW operate would send Orange County into a nose dive. Take all the things they do themselves and unload on the taxpayer. Sounds logical. https://t.co/Qvbtj6uylN — Cosmic Bretwind (@Schmoofy) April 19, 2022

Ron Filipkowski spoke out saying Govenor DeSantis escalated his “war on Disney”, writing:

Ron Desantis escalates his War on Disney today by announcing that he is expanding the agenda for the upcoming special session to include his move to revoke Disney World’s self-governing charter (Reedy Creek), which has been in place since 1967.

Ron Desantis escalates his War on Disney today by announcing that he is expanding the agenda for the upcoming special session to include his move to revoke Disney World’s self-governing charter (Reedy Creek), which has been in place since 1967. pic.twitter.com/0X7gl39UkS — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 19, 2022

Twitter user EPCOT Purist said:

A Florida legislator said today that “Disney is a guest in Florida.” Ron DeSantis is 43. Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District was established in 1968, 54 years ago. Who’s the “guest”?

A Florida legislator said today that "Disney is a guest in Florida." Ron DeSantis is 43. Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District was established in 1968, 54 years ago. Who's the "guest"? — EPCOT Purist (This Drives Them Nuts!) 🏳️‍🌈 (@JJSingh) April 20, 2022

Inside the Magic fan, Rob P., jokingly shared his idea:

I know it will never happen, but would be hilarious if Disney just picked up gave Florida the double bird and relocated the whole operation to another state. 😆

Overall, it seems fans are not happy with this news and are not afraid to voice their opinions.

What do you think about this news? Let us know in the comments below.