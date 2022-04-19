Ex-Girlfriend Terrorizes Ex-Partner, Secretly Cancel’s Disney Trip on App

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, the first thing that they will do is download the My Disney Experience app. By doing this, they are able to link their Disney Park Passes to their account, make their Park Passes, which are mandatory for entry into Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, make dining reservations, look at PhotoPass, link their Disney Resort, use it as a key to enter their hotel room, and so much more.

The My Disney Experience app also allows you to purchase Disney Genie+ and utilize the Lightning Lane system. When Guests are traveling with others, they will link their My Disney Experience account with others. This allows anyone who is linked to see each others plans, as well as make new ones for them, and alter existing ones. For example, if you link your account to your friends, you can see when they have made Disney Park Passes, even when you are not going, you can also cancel those Park Passes on their behalf.

Theoretically, this is often a great way to make plans for you and your party all at once, but if you have someone connected to your account that does not have your best intentions in mind, it can be a big hassle. One Disney Guest was getting ready for a solo trip, when their ex-girlfriend ruined their plans, the day of. The Guest took to the internet to ask for help on disconnecting her from their My Disney Experience account.

The Disney Guest said:

Is it possible to separate the annual pass from the current account?

So my ex and I had annual passes for the last few years and just renewed. We unfortunately have decided to part ways and it has gotten pretty toxic and less than amicable. Is it possible to separate my pass from our account? Like I don’t want mine associated with hers any longer. I had made reservations for a week in the parks as a solo trip, bought plane tickets booked hotel, got all the way to Florida and she woke up early the first day I was suppose to spend in the park and canceled my reservations. So I would like to avoid that from happening again.

We have just reported that Disney Park Passes are incredibly tough to come by for many when they are booking last minute, so doing this was likely detrimental to the Guest’s vacation.

The conversation is continuing as it seems more Guests are having complications when it comes to booking Disney Park Passes. Over the past few weeks, Disney World has been swarmed with Guests as spring break ensues, and with that demand has come many at-capacity days at Walt Disney World. Although the Disney World website will prompt Guests to make their Disney Park Pass reservations when staying at Walt Disney World, it will not force you to do so, and it seems that some Guests are realizing what they must do too late, after the Park Passes they desire are gone. It seems that even for Guests who understand how to use the system, however, that availability is posing to be a major issue.

Knowing how many Guests are having issues booking a Park Pass for their vacation likely means that this ex-girlfriend was able to really affect the Guest’s trip. The Guest will need to go to Guest services to take their Annual Pass out of the ex-girlfriend’s account and disconnect her from their My Disney Experience in order to ensure she no longer has control over their plans.

Let this be a reminder to only link your My Disney Experience with friends and family that you know and trust will not touch your plans, and if something happens that you want to remove someone’s access to you, just give Disney a call or visit Guest Services to remedy the issue before you are stuck in a situation like this Guest.

More on Disney Park Passes

One of the newer additions to the Walt Disney World Resort, after Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened have been that Disney Park Passes are now needed to enter a Park. Gone are the days of purchasing a Disney Park ticket and strolling into the Park of your choice, now, reservations must be made on your My Disney Experience.

Although the Parks are crowded, the Parks are still operating under a reduced capacity. At the moment, Disney will not release what that number is, but it is likely in the higher range as shoulder-to-shoulder crowds are back. Guests must still collect and obtain a Disney Park Pass to enter a theme park, and as we noted, those do not seem to be going anywhere soon, as you can currently make Park Passes through to 2024.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy participated in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. At the conference. McCarthy noted a few things that piqued the interest of many Disney fans. Aside from stating that character meet and greets would be returning soon, which we now know to be April 18, she also stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal.

It seems that Disney is “managing things differently now” as they can track how many Guests are expected to be in each Park which assists with crowd management as well as staffing and demand for each day. It seems Disney is doing so to think of the Guest experience as they do “not want to have the parks bursting at the seams”, and by having reduced capacity, Guests can have a more enjoyable time.

