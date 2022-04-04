Disney World Demand Leaves Guests Canceling Costly Vacations

It seems that Disney may be becoming a little too in demand for some Guests.

Recently, we reported on multiple Guests facing issues regarding the Disney Park Pass reservation system. One of the newer additions to the Walt Disney World Resort, after Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened have been that Disney Park Passes are now needed to enter a Park. Gone are the days of purchasing a Disney Park ticket and strolling into the Park of your choice, now, reservations must be made on your My Disney Experience.

Although the Parks are crowded, the Parks are still operating under a reduced capacity. At the moment, Disney will not release what that number is, but it is likely in the higher range as shoulder-to-shoulder crowds are back. Guests must still collect and obtain a Disney Park Pass to enter a theme park, and as we noted, those do not seem to be going anywhere soon, as you can currently make Park Passes through to 2024.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy participated in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. At the conference. McCarthy noted a few things that piqued the interest of many Disney fans. Aside from stating that character meet and greets would be returning soon, which we now know to be April 18, she also stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal.

It seems that Disney is “managing things differently now” as they can track how many Guests are expected to be in each Park which assists with crowd management as well as staffing and demand for each day. It seems Disney is doing so to think of the Guest experience as they do “not want to have the parks bursting at the seams”, and by having reduced capacity, Guests can have a more enjoyable time.

The downfall to this is that before, Guests rarely had to deal with an “at capacity” Park, especially if it was not a holiday, but now, Disney Park Passes are flying off the shelves! We recently reported that during one week in March when many students are out of school, Disney is nearly already at full capacity which eliminates the option to visit pretty quickly.

Now, the conversation is continuing as it seems more Guests are having complications when it comes to booking Disney Park Passes. Over the past few weeks, Disney World has been swarmed with Guests as spring break ensues, and with that demand has come many at-capacity days at Walt Disney World.

Although the Disney World website will prompt Guests to make their Disney Park Pass reservations when staying at Walt Disney World, it will not force you to do so, and it seems that some Guests are realizing what they must do too late, after the Park Passes they desire are gone.

It seems that even for Guests who understand how to use the system, however, that availability is posing to be a major issue among Guests. One Disney fan took to Reddit to explain that a group of eight who is planning on traveling to Walt Disney World has not been able to get Park Passes for all Guests, nor can they obtain a dining reservation for their larger group. The vacation has been paid out at $10,000, but it seems that the Guests are looking to now cancel due to this.

The post read:

My friend with two families of 8 total spending $10k to goto wdw for a week. Though can’t secure getting same theme park, restaurant or ride reservations with other family. He’s had it. Going to cancel.

One Guest noted, “If he planned far enough in advance and read the website he would have realized he needed park reservations so they could all go to the same park. For the dining it would have been easier to split the party into 2 parties and asked to be sat together when they checked in. You can stand in line for any ride.”

It seems that availability for Disney Park Passes is overall a tough thing to come by as of late, with Cast Members also being blocked out of the Parks for the majority of the month.

