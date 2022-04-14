Disney Adds Virtual Queue For Beloved Nighttime Spectacular

The return of nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland Resort is just around the corner.

Disney announced that the Main Street Electrical Parade, “Disneyland Forever” firework spectacular, World of Color at Disney California Adventure, and Fantasmic! would be returning this spring.

All the nighttime spectaculars, other than Fantasmic! which will return on May 28, are set to return to the Disney Parks on April 22.

Disney announced today that when “World of Color” returns, it will utilize a virtual queue system for Disney Park Guests wanting to view the nighttime spectacular.

This virtual queue is only accessible via the Disneyland mobile app. Beginning April 22, distribution times for the virtual queue enrollment will begin at noon, daily.* If you are able to make a virtual queue selection, you will receive a notification via the Disneyland app to enter the designated “World of Color” viewing area via one of the two marked entrance points (Blue or Yellow) assigned to you, approximately 45 minutes before the show begins. For how-to details on the virtual queue system, visit Disneyland.com. If the virtual queue reaches capacity, please visit the Paradise Bay viewing area shortly before “World of Color” begins to check in with a cast member for walk-up viewing options. Joining the virtual queue for World of Color is not required to view the spectacular, but it is highly recommended.

This breathtaking extravaganza at Disney California Adventure park brings animation to life, where you can relive memorable scenes from beloved Disney and Pixar films. Powerful dancing fountains shoot high to the sky on Paradise Bay, creating a fantastic movie screen of water and a veil of mist, while lasers electrify the night, capped with a soaring soundtrack. You may see scenes such as WALL-E and Eve zipping through the cosmos, Pocahontas exploring just around the river bend and Jack Sparrow battling on the sea.

Disneyland’s official description of World of Color reads:

A Breathtaking Extravaganza Thrill as graceful jets of water shoot into the air, lasers electrify the night and perfectly timed pyrotechnics explode in a blaze of brilliant color. Watch in wonder as water, fire, light and music weave together to celebrate the magic of Disney storytelling. The astounding spectacle sweeps across the water, lighting up Paradise Gardens Park and dazzling your senses. Relive the memories as scenes and music from beloved Disney and Pixar films are projected onto a grand fountain spraying 19,000-square-feet of water. Don’t miss this unforgettable kaleidoscope of color and emotion!

Over at Walt Disney World Resort, nighttime spectaculars began returning last year. Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom took the place of the previous Happily Ever After firework show. In addition, the new nighttime spectacular Harmonious was introduced at EPCOT.

At this time, Disney has not announced a date for the return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

