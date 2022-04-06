Former President Joe Biden Appointee Kristina Schake Joins The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company has officially named Kristina Schake as EVP of global communications.

As reported by Variety, effective immediately, Kristina Schake will now serve as Executive Vice President of Global Communications for The Walt Disney Company. Schake will be responsible for worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as a lead spokesperson representing the company.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Kristina to Disney and to have her leading communications for the company,” Morrell stated, announcing Schake’s appointment.

“Her experience in the public and private sectors, in political and corporate campaigns, make her ideally suited for this important role and to help me integrate communications with government relations, public policy, and corporate social responsibility into a new Corporate Affairs team,” Morrell continued. “Together with the exceptional professionals at Disney, we will help the world’s greatest storytelling company engage even more effectively with our many stakeholders around the world.”

Schake’s previous work highlights an accomplished career, with Schake spending three decades working in government, media, business, and technology. Most notably, Schake was appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine education campaign.

“As Disney approaches its 100th anniversary, I’m excited to lead the company’s global communications to work at this pivotal moment of growth and transformation,” added Schake. “The magical stories and experiences Disney creates enrich the lives of countless people around the world and it’s an honor for me to be a part of that, helping Bob Chapek, Geoff Morrell, and the talented teams throughout the company tell the story of Disney as it begins its second century.”

Schake also served other high-priority Democrats including Hillary Clinton in 2016 as well as the Obama administration.

As stated earlier, Schake’s other roles make up an impressive list of accomplishments. Schake served as a senior communications strategist for First Lady Maria Shriver, the Women’s Conference, and the California Endowment’s Building Healthy Communities Initiative. Schake began her career working for Los Angeles Mayor Richard J. Riordan years ago.