Despite Backlash, Disney Increases Number of Showtimes For Disney KiteTails

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey
kitetails Simba

Credit: Disney

Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has been an internet sensation ever since it debuted on October 1, 2021 for Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

Guests have taken to social media to share various videos of the daytime show as throughout Disney KiteTails, kites crash land into the stands, which Disney now says is supposed to happen and is “all part of the fun”.

Despite some of the backlash its received, Disney is now increasing the number of showtimes throughout the day.

disney kitetails
Credit: Screenshot via Disney

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is receiving some updates to its entertainment offerings, including more showtimes throughout the day for Disney KiteTails. Disney Parks Blog shared:

First up, let’s look to the sky as some of our favorite Disney characters take flight in “Disney KiteTails.” Since its debut as part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, this show has been delighting guests with a vibrant celebration of music, color and kites – some as large as 30 feet long – depicting Simba, Baloo and more! Just in time for summer fun, we’re shifting the focus of the show so guests will be able to experience “Disney KiteTails” from anywhere around the Discovery River Lagoon, with shorter and more frequent performances throughout the day.

kitetails concept
Credit: Screenshot via Disney

If you have never seen Disney KiteTails, Disney World describes the show as:

Taking Magic to New Heights

Hearts and imaginations will soar as larger-than-life kites and colorful props dance through the air to the beat of beloved Disney songs. Enjoy 2 unique shows, each themed to a beloved Disney animated classic:

  • The Lion King, featuring kites inspired by Simba, Zazu and more
  • The Jungle Book, featuring kites inspired by King Louie, Baloo and more

See the magic take flight above the Discovery River Amphitheater during The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

disney kitetails
Credit: Disney

Have you ever seen Disney KiteTails? Are you glad to see that Disney will be adding performances throughout the day? Let us know in the comments below.

