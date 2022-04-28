Disney Guest Upset After Park Hours Cut, Nighttime Show Canceled With No Warning

There are plenty of exciting developments happening at Disneyland Resort.

Disney just broke ground on the all-new Toontown and Disneyland Park is currently in the midst of retheming Tarzan’s Treehouse. In addition, Disney just announced that the beloved Halloween celebration Oogie Boogie Bash would returning this year.

If all that weren’t enough, Disney just announced an addition to the Disneyland After Dark series titled ‘Grad Nite Reunion.’ The event will take place in June on select nights at Disney California Adventure.

However, one Disney Park Guest is not so thrilled with the addition of the After-Hours event.

The Guest booked a Disney Park Reservation at Disney California Adventure for one of the days that the Disneyland After Dark series was just added to.

“So this is annoying. DCA will be closing even earlier, no World of Color, with no change in ticket price,” User U/Tiberius_Jim said.

As a result, Disney sent them an email informing them that the Park would be closing early and that the nighttime spectacular “World of Color” would not be happening.

“We see that you have made a park reservation for Disney California Adventure Park, or have a Park Hopper ticket and Park reservation for Disneyland Park on a day we are hosting the separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark: Grad Night Reunion event at Disney California Adventure Park (June 23, 28, 30, 2022),” Disney said in an email. “Please be advised that on the dates we are hosting Disneyland After Dark: Grad Night Reunion, Disney California Adventure park will close early and will not offer the nighttime spectacular, World of Color.”

The Disney Guest shared they wouldn’t be able to change their dates and, as a result, their day will be cut short with no other alternative.

The Disney Park Reservation system was put into place at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort when the Disney Parks reopened during the pandemic. The reservation system limits capacity in the Parks and reservations must be made ahead of time. Guests who only have a ticket with no reservation are not guaranteed entry to a Disney Park.

