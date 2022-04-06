Popular Disney Dish Hit With Price Increase

If you have been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge before, you know that whether you are staying in Kidani Village or Jambo House, you have some delicious eateries available. The Disney Vacation Club Resort is massive, filled with stunning details, immersive activities, amazing pools, a stunning lobby, and an entire savanna for Guests to enjoy.

One dining location that many tend to enjoy is Sanaa. Located right at the edge of the savanna, Guests can enjoy dinner and a show as the animals are in perfect view of the massive floor-to-ceiling window that the restaurant boasts. Sanaa serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an Indian flair, and has quickly become a fan-favorite dining location.

Disney notes that when you eat here, you can:

Awaken Your Senses

No reservations are required to begin the day’s adventure with a Sanaa Kuamsha Breakfast. For breakfast, Sanaa transforms into a casual, quick-service restaurant with a menu designed to help you rise and shine. Sink your teeth into a carnivorous meal of house-made boerewors sausage, bacon, eggs, and African home fries. Before you journey out to the great beyond, don’t forget to load up on high-energy grab ’n’ go options like yogurt parfaits, fresh fruit, banana bread with chocolate hazelnut spread, breakfast cereals and more.

The menu is meant to be eaten with appetizers:

Family-Friendly Feast

Savor slow-cooked meats, salads and vegetarian specialties as you discover African cooking with Indian flavors. Step inside this exquisite, East African-inspired eatery, which evokes a traditional spice market, decorated with handcrafted wares under the graceful branches of an acacia tree. Start your meal with Indian-style bread service with 9 accompaniments, from sweet mango chutney to spicy red chile sambal. For your entrée, select from tender meats and seafood slow-cooked in gravy—such as butter chicken—as well as vegetarian dishes. A range of sampler platters lets you choose a variety of flavors, and kid-friendly fare like fish, beef burgers, and pizza is sure to please even the pickiest of palates. Pair your meal with wine from South Africa, beer from Kenya and specialty cocktails like the Malawi Mango Margarita. You can also enjoy refreshing non-alcoholic choices that include tropical juice and berry smoothies.

Of course, reservations are always recommended, which you can easily make on your My Disney Experience app. As we noted, a meal as Sanaa means you are dining with the animals!

Zebras, Giraffes and More

Watch gazelles, zebras, giraffes, kudu, ostriches, cranes and more as you dine. Over 200 birds and hoofed animals—from over 30 species—reside on the 4 savannas of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. From your table or the nearby overlook, enjoy spectacular views of African wildlife on the lush Sunset Savanna outside. Inside, traditional artisan and market goods like woven baskets, gourds, “love note” necklaces and beaded geckos surround you at every turn.

Earlier, we stated that meals at this location are meant to be enjoyed with an appetizer, which specifically means the bread service. The Indian Style Bread Service is potentially the most popular item on the menu, it includes a “Choice of Five Breads and with all Nine Accompaniments – Traditional Naan, Garlic-Ginger Naan, Spiced Naan, Onion Kulcha, or Paneer Paratha. Accompaniments – Cucumber Raita, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Mango Chutney, Tomato-Date Jam, Tamarind Chutney, Coriander Chutney, Garlic Pickle, Red Chile Sambal, or Spicy Jalapeño-Lime Pickle.”

Previously, this dish cost $19.00 but now, is selling for $21.00. We have seen food prices rise across the board at Walt Disney World, so this is not heavily shocking. The appetizer does feed 2-3 Guests so the value is still there for the meal, but Guests should be aware that this delicious dish comes at a slightly higher cost than they previously may have remembered.

Although Disney did see some rough patches, the company’s CEO Bob Chapek noted that the theme parks had their second most profitable quarter, which shows that the company is definitely on the upswing. Now that hotel rooms are tougher to find, the 50th anniversary is being celebrated, and shows like World of Color, Fantasmic!, Disneyland Forever, and the Main Street Electrical Parade has returned, the desire to visit a Disney Park will only continue to increase, especially after so many Guests have had to put off trips.

But, that profit has not come without a price that Guests have had to pay. We recently covered how prices for multi-day tickets have gone up at Walt Disney World. We used a 4-day trip as the basis for our comparisons. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so. On top of that, hotel room rates continue to increase, and although currently suspended, Annual Passes in Disney World have gone up in cost, as well as the new Magic Key Pass in Disneyland. We have also seen food pricing go up while portions go down, as well as the rise of liquor. To add, the addition of Disney Genie+ is now a new financial opportunity for Disney, whereas before, FastPasses were free.

During the Walt Disney Company fourth-quarter earnings call, the issue of inflation and the potential for increased prices at Disney Parks inevitably came up during the question and answer segment.

Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy addressed the situation, noting that Disney has no plans to outright raise prices within Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division. She did, however, indicate that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants.

McCarthy noted that this would be “good for some people’s waistlines” when they visit Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Since then, we have already seen portion sizes shrink, while costs have risen for many different food and beverage items across the Park.

Have you noticed any other price hikes when it comes to Disney food?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.