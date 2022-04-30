Demi Lovato Officially Updates Her Pronouns

Former Disney Channel starlet, Demi Lovato, has been open about her journey with both mental health and sexuality over the years.

Lovato came out as non-binary in May 2021 and, at that time, noted that their preferred pronouns were “they/their.” Now, however, Lovato has quietly updated her Instagram profile [below] to note that “they/their/she/hers” are all acceptable pronouns to use.

Lovato has not issued any sort of statement regarding this change, but fans of the “Cool For the Summer” singer took notice. Demi Lovato Throwbacks on Twitter shared details of the update with followers:

she hasn’t explicitly said it via an interview or social media post, however they updated their instagram bio and added she/her pronouns!

— Demi Lovato Throwbacks (@demithrowbackz) April 30, 2022

Lovato previously shared she is on a “forever gender journey,” telling fans:

“If you misgender me – that’s OK. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes. As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, that shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.” Related: Marvel Star and Disney Starlet Blow Up the Internet With Dating Rumors

A brief description of Lovato’s Disney Channel career can be found below:

Prior to her pop rock debut album Don’t Forget, Lovato was known for appearing on the PBS children’s series Barney & Friends. After brief stint on the PBS show, Lovato played Charlotte Adams in the Disney short series As The Bell Rings from 2007 to 2008. She rose to stardom as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical film Camp Rock, its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and the series Sonny With A Chance…In Sonny With A Chance, Lovato played Sonny Munroe, the newest cast member of the show-within-a-show So Random!. In June 2009, she starred alongside Selena Gomez in the Disney film Princess Protection Program, where she played Rosie Gonzalez/Princess Rosalina.

