Disney Channel Star Demi Lovato Officially Replaced In New Series

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato has been officially replaced in the upcoming NBC series, Hungry.

The New York Post shared details about Ariel Winter’s casting:

The "Modern Family" alum, 24, has scored the lead role in Demi Lovato's upcoming NBC sitcom "Hungry." Lovato, 29, was set to star in and produce the comedy series, but they had to step down from the show due to scheduling conflicts. The "Cool for the Summer" singer will still executive produce alongside their manager, Scooter Braun.

Hungry is set to follow the escapades of a group of friends who attend a food issue support group, helping one another as they go through all of life’s challenges.

Per the Post, “Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Anna Akana and Ashley D. Kelley have been tapped to co-star. The former Disney Channel star’s project was first announced in January 2021.”

At this time, Hungry does not have an official premiere date.

A brief summary of Lovato’s time on Disney Channel reads:

Demetria Devonne “Demi” Lovato is an American singer-songwriter, musician, actor, and anti-bullying spokesperson, who rose to international stardom following their starring role in the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock. Prior to their major breakthrough, Lovato had a recurring role as Angela in the children’s television program, Barney & Friends. They made their debut on the Disney Channel short series As the Bell Rings in 2007. Following their non-binary identity, their pronouns are “they” and “them”. Lovato is good friends with the Jonas Brothers (who also started in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2), and dated Joe Jonas for a time in 2010. they toured with them in 2008 and 2010, and appeared in their concert movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. They also co-produced their first album Don’t Forget, and wrote and co-wrote several of the album’s songs. They auditioned for a role on their television series Jonas, but did not get the part. On July 18, 2012, Nick Jonas joined them in Los Angeles on stage at the Greek Theatre during their Summer Tour 2012, and performed the songs “Don’t Forget” and “Catch Me” with them.

