Massive Theme Park to Host Special Event For Autism Awareness Month

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the American Dream Mall in New Jersey announced two special events to be held at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park.

The massive shopping and entertainment complex will host two “sensory days” for Guests with cognitive differences. Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park will follow a designated protocol to minimize sensory triggers and promote a safe environment for the autism community. These special events will be held Tuesday, April 26, and Wednesday, April 27, and will run from noon to 7 pm and ticket purchases will include full-day admission to the theme park.

In addition to the two sensory days, American Dream is further supporting the autism community by donating all proceeds from the fountain in the Garden to Spectrum Works, a unique nonprofit organization dedicated to inclusion and education, during the month of April.

Other theme parks are also making efforts to become more accessible for Guests with cognitive differences and different kinds of disabilities. We recently reported on LEGOLAND Florida Resort being awarded as a Certified Autism Center, becoming the first theme park resort to earn such certification.

Sesame Place is also a remarkable example of accessibility efforts and inclusion. Its Philadelphia location was the first theme park in the world to achieve a Certified Autism Center designation, followed by Sesame Place San Diego, which opened earlier this year. Both parks offer sensory guides to help Guests choose the most suitable attractions and fully aware and trained staff to assist Guests who may need specific accommodations, as well as designated quiet spaces with comfortable seating should Guests require them.

More on American Dream Mall

Opened in 2019, American Dream Mall is the second-largest shopping and entertainment complex in the United States with over 450 stores, featuring the only indoor ski park in the United States, along with a live aquarium, an ice rink, a mirror maze, two mini-golf courses, the Tilt 3D art museum, and a LEGOLAND Discovery Center. American Dream Mall also houses two significant IPs under its roof, the DreamWorks Water Park, the largest indoor water park in North America, and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere, with some of the tallest, steepest and longest rides in the world. The shopping and entertainment complex will open its newest attraction, The Dream Wheel, on April 13th.

