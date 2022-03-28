Will Smith Violently “Assaulted” Chris Rock, Actor Canceled

Oscar-winner Will Smith took him his first Academy Award, but not before punching presenter Chris Rock after making comments about Jada Pinkett Smith. Confused fans are blowing up the internet, causing #ArrestWillSmith to take over.

The 2022 Oscars are officially over, with Dune: Part One (2021) sweeping the show, Coda (2021) taking the Best Picture award, and first-time Oscar-winner Will Smith punching presenter Chris Rock after he made comments on Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hair loss:

Will Smith said “keep my wife’s name out of you mouth,” for real. Wow. Chris got Rocked.

After Will Smith slapped the actor across the face, Chris Rock kept his composure, surprisingly stating, “Smith just slapped the s*** out of me!”

Upon returning to his front-row seat, Will Smith yelled out, “Keep my wife’s number out of your f****** mouth!”

A stunned Rock stood at the mic, looking to the crowd and laughing off the aggressive moment.

Before Will Smith took home his first Oscar, legendary actors Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry took Smith to the side during a televised break to calm down the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, causing Smith to later thank Denzel for his protection and guidance through that shocking event:

Will Smith’s unscripted moment — which many Oscar attendees and fellow nominees have attested to be completely real and not planned — destroyed social media, with one video gaining 20 million views in less than an hour.

Will Smith Canceled

Oscar viewers, Will Smith fans, and attendees are shocked, confused, and stumped on what happened. Many have turned the moment into a meme. Others, into a call for action and even Will Smith’s arrest over his “assault”:

Regardless of what we think of the joke & all people involved, Chris Rock was assaulted at his job for doing his job. The academy failed to protect him. Will Smith (laughing 1st) was allowed to stay, they gave his ass an Oscar, laughed & celebrated him. Hollywood is full of s***.

Despite the situation, the Academy Award still gave the Aladdin (2019) actor an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, overshadowing Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) star Andrew Garfield and The Power of the Dog (2021) lead Benedict Cumberbatch, two actors who many thought would take home the award:

Will Smith just played the whole abuser playbook: commit assault, make excuses (“love will make you do …”) and cry for pity like he’s the one hurt. Soon he’ll say “sorry, but you made me do it, don’t make me hit u again” #whatjusthappened.

Another viewer shared:

Will Smith should have walked off the stage doing this:

Turning the hasty situation into a light joke, fans captured moments of Andrew Garfield on screen and turned the event into a meme:

Andrew is 100% scrolling thru Twitter to see what everyone is saying about the Will Smith thing.

Another shocked Oscars viewer shared:

Chris Rock watching Will Smiths acceptance speech.

While Will Smith made an emotional acceptance speech, the issue has not been officially addressed by the Academy, Will Smith’s publicist, Chris Rock’s team, and more.

Will Smith’s Controversial Acceptance Speech

Will Smith made a bold testament upon winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar:

“I want to be a vessel for love.”

Oscars repeatedly cut to their official logo while Will gave his acceptance speech, creating further confusion:

“I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

He was shocked, stopped in the “beautiful moment” with tears running from his eyes:

“I’m not crying from winning an award, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people… The entire William’s family.” “Art imitaes life, I look like the crazy father [King Richard], just like they said. Love will make you do a lot of crazy things.”

Many are disappointed and ashamed of Smith’s actions, calling on the Academy and more to press charges against the actor over “committing assault”:

NOT WILL SMITH WINNING AN OSCAR AFTER COMMITTING ASSAULT #whatjusthappened

At the time of writing, the LAPD confirms that there has been no police report over the incident, causing more controversies.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for this breaking news update!