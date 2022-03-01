Universal Reveals Shocking Throwback During Ride Demolition

With the changes coming to the Shrek 4-D show building, we are starting to see more exterior renovations as well.

On October 6, 2021 Universal Orlando Resort confirmed that Shrek 4-D would permanently close on January 10, 2022. On January 10, Guests said their final goodbye to Shrek, Donkey, and the gang. Shrek 4-D took Guests on a wild ride with Shrek and Donkey as they race to save Princess Fiona, who had been kidnapped by Ghost Lord Farquaad. The ride was set following the first film, and characters from the sequels– Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek The Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010)— were not mentioned in the attraction. Shrek 4-D was a sit-down attraction in which the seats move, along with the use of water, sounds, and scents to fully immerse Guests.

In 2017, we saw Universal Studios Hollywood close down the attraction, and replace it with Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest attraction is located in the theater. Just yesterday, we noted that the facade of the attraction had been completely removed in terms of the large signage that guided Guests into the queue for years. Now, it looks like more changes are coming to the show building.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, we often see a lot of large show buildings to mimic what you would see on a typical filming lot in Hollywood, and what you can actually see at Universal Studios Hollywood while on the tram tour. These buildings help to create the feeling of Guests roaming through Hollywood, and often serve as spaces where houses for Halloween Horror Nights can be constructed. On these themed buildings, we also often see themed posters which are usually meant to support upcoming movies or shows coming out that were filmed there.

On the Shrek 4-D building, we have recently seen the Jimmy Fallon posters removed to show off a much more retro vibe. Krewe of Schmidt (@Mrfurious32831) shared photos of the posters that seemed to have lied beneath, which we can now see is Murder, She Wrote, The War, and That Old Feeling. The new, or should we say old, posters give Universal a much more 80s / 90s vibe. I must admit, I do not mind seeing a 1984 Angela Lansbury grace me while I walk through Universal!

The billboards on the side of Shrek have been scrubbed off. “Murder She Wrote” and some 90’s Universal releases are exposed!! This is some old school

The posters will likely be covered up, but it is fun to see what lies beneath. Interestingly, the replacement of the Jimmy Fallon promo means less publicity for Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. We recently noted that Universal fans did have a lot to say about the attraction and changes that they would like to see to it. Read more on that here.

In terms of Shrek 4-D, we do not know exactly what is coming to the space, however, we have seen patents indicate a moving walkway attraction may be in our future. Universal is also hinting at a Minions theme, however, there has been no confirmation, and, there is already a Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction steps away from that space. Universal has noted that they plan to implement more DreamWorks, so it will be interesting to see if that plays into the new replacement of the attraction.

What do you think is happening with the Shrek show building?

