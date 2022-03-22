Should Universal Retaliate Against Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser?

Almost a month after the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser received their first Guests, the highly immersive hotel continues to be cause for discussion, this time between Guests evaluating if the experience is actually worth the cost.

One of the most notorious opinions came from The Mouselets (@themouselets), who posted a video on TikTok talking about how they would not pay nearly $5,000 to stay aboard the Galactic Starcruiser. Rather than slamming the experience, they admitted Disney did a great job creating the Halcyon and its storyline and that the main reason they consider the price to be ridiculous is that they are not that much of a Star Wars Fan. However, they came up with an idea that instantly made their viewers lose their minds.

The Mouselets posed the question, “What if Universal did the same thing for Harry Potter?”. They went into detail, explaining how rooms would be themed as dormitories from each house, how Guests would attend different classes and play some sort of Quiddich, and how there are lots of possibilities to create interactive activities based on the Wizarding World.

You can check out the whole video down below!

TikTok user bailey (@tinkerbail_) added to the conversation, pitching a different concept inspired by the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, saying it would be interesting to see an immersive hotel that connected to Universal’s Islands of Adventure, specifically to the Jurassic World area of the Park. She also stated, “it could be really cool and you could dress up like Laura Dern”.

You can see the full video down below:

Meet me in the hufflepuff common room #galacticstarcruiser #disneythoughts #jurassicworld #harrypotterhotel #starwarshotel #starwarstiktok #themepark

Of course, both videos speak about what each user would like to see as a themed hotel someday, not of Universal’s actual plans or projects. However, these ideas raise the question, should Universal retaliate against the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? And well, by the response to these videos, Guests are screaming “Yes!”

While Universal has released no official information on the subject, it would be interesting to see their approach to a highly immersive Resort experience, especially as Guests are paying close attention to the development of Universal’s Epic Universe.

Although a couple of hotels have been announced to be a part of the coming expansion to the Universal Orlando Resort, no information has been disclosed regarding the possibility of a franchise-themed or immersive hotel.

More on Universal Orlando Resort

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

What other franchises would you like to see turned into a hotel or a themed experience? Let us know in the comments below!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!