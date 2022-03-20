Snot Explosion on Disney Coaster Leaves Guest Covered and Panicked

If there is one thing that no Guest wants to experience on their vacation, it is the feeling of being dirty, especially if it’s because someone did it to you.

Of course, there is a chance that when you visit Disneyland Resort, some of the ketchup on your hand-dipped corn dog will fall off, or that you will be left feeling sticky and covered in sugar after diving into a churro. Getting a little dirty from food is never a big issue for many Disney Guests, as you at least get to eat a tasty meal or treat in return.

In the past we have written about others getting covered in puke from other Guests, or getting a little too close to an area where another Guest publically dedicated, but now, we have a new, cringe-worthy story that has us pre-heating the water in our shower. At Disneyland Resort, there are so many amazing rides to enjoy. From Big Thunder Mountain to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, there are a ton of thrills around every corner.

At Disneyland Park, Space Mountain is one of the most popular attractions available to Guests. Unlike Walt Disney World’s version of the attraction, Guests sit side by side in their ride vehicles. One Inside the Magic reader reached out to share her story or a recent “horror” that she experienced while riding the attraction.

Sarah P. got on the ride with her boyfriend while on vacation in Disneyland. The two were very excited as “this was [their] first Disneyland vacation and [they] had been planning for over one year”. Once they got on the ride, they went through the seat belt check area, and then towards the “blast off” section of the attraction.

Sarah explained:

“We were in the middle of the ride, and could not contain our excitement. Then, I felt a huge, wet gust of wind behind me accompanying the sound of a massive sneeze. I went to look back but then the ride sped up so I just went with it. When we were getting off, my boyfriend was following me off the ride when he alerted me that my hair was covered in snot. To top it off, the ride was whipping my hair so it got everywhere. I was freaking out, and almost ready to cry. It was the most disgusting thing ever because there was no way to get it out without touching it. ”

Sarah’s boyfriend confronted the Guest who sneezed, but they seemed to not care much, according to the couple. One Cast Member overheard the situation and gave them a Lightning Lane to try and add some magic to their day which was great, however, the couple went back to their hotel first so that Sarah could shower. Sarah told us that she would like to send out a PSA, “please cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze near others.”

Disneyland Resort has removed all mask mandates at the moment for fully vaccinated Guests.

Disney describes the ride as:

All Systems Go

Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.

