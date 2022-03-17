Disney’s Green Hot Dog Creation Goes Horribly Wrong, Guests Left In Shock

When it comes to hot dogs, most people like to see a golden bun with a deeper pink piece of meat in the middle. Whether you are picking up a corn dog at Disneyland that was hand-dipped perfectly, or a hot dog at Casey’s Corner at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, the classic hot dog meal is iconic at Disney on both coasts.

At Disney, there are a variety of food options that Guests love to eat. From churros to Mickey pretzels, to Dole Whip, and so much more, at times, Guests can potentially forget about all of the amazing attractions and just spend their day eating. Some Parks, such as EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort almost rely on food and drinks as an offering for Guests to replace the lack of attractions and create a very different theme park experience. And from what we have seen from packed food festivals year-round, Guests love it.

During holidays, Disney Guests get super lucky as there is often themed food that they can enjoy for a limited time, meaning they get to eat something brand-new and rare. With St. Patrick’s Day, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are celebrating through their delicious food offerings.

At Disneyland, one thing Guests love to eat are the hand-dipped corn dogs. Made fresh to order, these offerings are one of my personal favorite items at Disneyland, and a must-eat for Guests. For St. Patrick’s Day, Disney is giving their classic corn dog a spin.

At Disney California Adventure Park, Guests can now order a fully green corn dog at Corn Dog Castle today, on March 17. Below are the three dipped offerings:

Hot-Link Corn Dog: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)

Original Corn Dog: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)

Cheddar Cheese Stick: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)

The hot dogs were displayed and advertised to look like the below photo.

However, they came out looking a little different. Beth (@PixieDustVibes) posted a photo of the corn dog, which looks a little more yellow than green. We can see the photo was edited in terms of the base of the corn dog, but the corn dog definitely looks as it is photographed below.

St. Patrick’s Day green hot dog from Disneyland… expectation vs. reality.

St. Patrick’s Day green hot dog from Disneyland… expectation vs. reality. pic.twitter.com/8GO3UhXvXk — Beth ✌︎ (@PixieDustVibes) March 17, 2022

Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) posted a photo of the comparison as well.

My wife happens to be visiting Disneyland today, so I encouraged her to buy a green, St. Patrick’s Day corn dog. On the left: the corn dog as advertised. On the right: the real thing.

My wife happens to be visiting Disneyland today, so I encouraged her to buy a green, St. Patrick’s Day corn dog. On the left: the corn dog as advertised. On the right: the real thing. pic.twitter.com/VO29ygAlN9 — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) March 17, 2022

Considering the two are completely different, some may wonder how Disney even created the photographed promotional option. Others who have tried the hot dog have stated that it tasted good, however, they were shocked at how different the product ended up looking in comparison to what was advertised.

At Walt Disney World, Guests will be able to try delicious eats like the St. Patrick's Day Mickey: Chocolate Irish crème mousse and chocolate cake with a sugar cookie, Luck of the Green: Chocolate cupcake filled with marshmallow mint crème topped with vanilla buttercream, shamrock sprinkles, and gold shimmer, Irish Magic Trick: Irish whiskey, Italian liqueur, and bitters, Fuzzy Leprechaun: Vodka, blue curaçao, peach schnapps, orange juice, and pineapple juice garnished with an orange slice and maraschino cherry, Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and a shamrock chocolate décor, St. Patty's Day Hat: Caramel Irish cream mousse on a shortbread cookie, and so much more.

The menu for Walt Disney World is incredibly expansive

Disneyland Resort also has a lot of St. Patrick's Day eats and drinks

What do you think of this green concoction? Let us know in the comments below.

