Razzie Awards Blast Willis’s Legacy, Family “Should Have Kept A Better Eye”

Despite Bruce Willis’ recent announcement about his medical condition, the Razzie Awards continue to bash the legendary actor’s legacy.

Bruce Willis’s family shared yesterday that the actor has a condition called Aphasia. It’s a brain condition that affects your cognitive skills such as speech which is why the actor hasn’t starred in major roles recently.

Willis decided to stop acting because of this, but he did have a minor role in 8 movies this year that weren’t successful. Those movies were American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game. The Razzie Awards decided to make a special award for the actor called “Worst Bruce Willis” to commemorate the actor’s work for the year.

The Razzie Awards confirmed that they didn’t know that Willis was struggling with health issues while acting this year, but the organization decided to post a joke about the actor in their apology:

The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family. — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) March 30, 2022

After fans began to point out how inconsiderate the organization was with their distasteful joke, the Razzies clarified that they learned the news at the same time as everyone else:

To clarify, we heard about Willis' diagnosis at the same time everyone else did…just this morning. — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) March 30, 2022

Fans were furious with the Razzie Awards and responded to the organization by explaining how easy it would have been to admit their mistakes and move on:

“In light of Mr. Willis’ diagnosis we would like to apologize for our recent category regarding him and his work. We truly believed it was in good fun, but now we recognize it was not. We sincerely apologize to him, his friends, family and fans.” That took me all of 30 seconds. — Zak (@MisterJ831) March 30, 2022

We literally don't care. Apologize for the poor taste "joke" and delete the previous tweet — Aria RavenMoon (@IKillFeels) March 30, 2022

Insensitive and classless. Fix it. pic.twitter.com/Q93kxTbRC3 — Julia Ann (@JuliaAn18938148) March 31, 2022

Despite the lack of an apology, the organization told The Wrap that they felt that the blame should be placed on Bruce Willis’ family and his representatives for not tending to the actor’s legacy:

“Whoever handles Willis’ affairs should probably not have permitted him to do such a high volume of work in such a short time, especially if they were aware of his situation. In Willis’ defense, his reps should have kept a better eye on his legacy.”

Bruce Willis had been in the movie industry for a long time. He probably feels that acting is his life and for him to no longer do it must be heartbreaking for the actor. Most likely his representatives and family encouraged the actor to reconsider being involved in the films he did this year, but the actor didn’t want to give up his way of life just yet.

In the end, the actor did decide it was best for him to stop working, but the Razzie Awards shouldn’t have gone there. Not only have they bashed Willis’ name, but now they claim it isn’t their fault. Many fans have already considered the organization a joke, but it’s heartbreaking to see the actor’s legacy being put in question by the same people who bashed his career.

Hopefully, the organization wakes up and realizes what they have done, and more importantly, we can all hope Willis won’t let these recent events get the best of him.

What are your thoughts on what the Razzie Awards said? Do you agree with them? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!