Leah Remini Argues With Ellen Over Disney Parks Attraction

Lean Remini (The King of Queens, Saved by the Bell, Cheers) recently appeared on NBC’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they discussed a number of things, including how she truly feels about Disneyland attractions.

On a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Leah Remini began telling Ellen how she is terrified of the Disney California Adventure attraction, Radiator Racers.

If you are not aware, Radiator Racers is described as:

Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Ready, Get Set, Go! Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!

When discussing Remini’s recent visit to Disneyland and her experience on Radiator Races, she said “You know what, the thing is you think it’s Disneyland, and you think ‘okay whats it going to do?’ You know you see babies, you look around, you go ‘oh there’s a baby here nothings going to happen’.”

“And then out of no where there’s this dip or something, it just goes fast,” she continued. “They don’t tell you! You’re scared, you’re just expecting a little “it’s a small world” or something, you know? And then it accelerates, Ellen!” she exclaimed.

Ellen tried to explain that the ride isn’t as scary as Remini is making it out to be, which is when Remini interrupted and yelled, “There’s wind blowing! You see the girl in the front, my friend? Her hair’s blowing! That should tell you something right there!”

After a brief pause, she exclaimed, “Look at her hair! It’s blowing in the wind! My hairs not moving because its fake, but seriously!”

You can watch the full video clip of the interview below:

Have you ever been on Radiator Springs at Disney California Adventure? Do you think it’s as scary as Leah Remini says? Let us know in the comments below.