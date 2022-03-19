Iconic Disney Attraction Set To Undergo Potentially Major Construction

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic and exhilarating attractions that draw many Guests from all over the world.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT each offer something unique and special to Disney Park Guests as they make their way through the “most magical place on earth.”

Magic Kingdom, which has been open since 1971, is home to some of the most recognizable attractions in the world including Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and of course, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pirates of the Caribbean, the iconic attraction that spawned an entire movie franchise starring Johnny Depp, has been a staple at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park in California. The attraction is currently closed for a lengthy refurbishment period at Disneyland Resort and it seems the one at Walt Disney World Resort is about to receive an upgrade, as well.

We previously reported that Walt Disney World Resort had filed a permit to make mechanical changes at Pirates of the Caribbean and, now, we can report that another permit has been filed for the attraction.

This permit is to provide labor, material, and/or electrical for construction. The Buena Vista Construction Company is listed as the contractor.

While the description is vague, it does seem as if Disney is planning to upgrade the attraction. At this point, Pirates of the Caribbean is not slated to close on Disney’s official calendar, but that doesn’t mean a closure couldn’t be scheduled in the future depending on the extent of construction that will take place on the attraction.

Disney World’s official description of Pirates of the Caribbean reads:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

Many Disney fans have pushed for elements of Pirates of the Caribbean to be removed, including some recently who have called for the Captain Jack Sparrow animatronic, which emulates Johnny Depp’s character in the movies, to be removed amidst the legal battles the actor is facing.

What do you think about Disney making mechanical upgrades to Pirates?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!