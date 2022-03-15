Guests Claim They Were “Shamefully” Denied Entry To Disney By “Arrogant” Cast Member

While a trip to the Disney Parks can be a magical, pixie-dust-filled experience, sometimes things don’t always go perfectly.

Anyone who has visited any of the Disney Parks or Resorts across the world knows how difficult and stressful planning can actually be. With so many things to plan for like dining and Park reservations, FastPasses, and tickets, a Disney vacation can be quite stressful to plan.

To make matters worse, it seems this problem is only growing as Disney continues to implement new features and systems that leave Guest confused and frustrated. Guests are still trying to adjust and get used to Genie+ and Lightning Lane after their introduction last year in the American Disney Parks and Park reservations still throw people for a loop quite easily.

In a recent Twitter, thread, one Disneyland Paris Guest, or would-be Guest voiced their frustrations after getting turned away by an “arrogant” Cast Member. See the tweet thread below from Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE):

THE problem of #DisneylandParis is management (at all levels). This morning, we were refused access by a CM (rather arrogant to make matters worse) to the Moments of Magic in addition to the Parks, when we had an Infinity PA and a reservation B. Privilege of the day.

LE problème de #DisneylandParis est la gestion (à ts les niveaux). Ce matin, nous nous sommes vu refuser l'accès par une CM (plutôt arrogante pour ne rien arranger) aux Moments de Magie en Plus des Parcs, alors que nous avions un PA Infinity et une résa B. Privilège du jour. 😡 pic.twitter.com/AKo9ji8WEU — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) March 15, 2022

Despite our efforts to discuss, the CM (who obviously worked more for security and not the ticket office) did not want to know anything, wanted to stand up to us and escorted us to the exit instead of going to inquire with a competent CM on the subject.

Malgré nos efforts de discussion, la CM (qui travaillait manifestement plutôt pour la sécurité et non la billetterie) n'a rien voulu savoir, a voulu nous tenir tête et nous a escorté vers la sortie au lieu d'aller se renseigner auprès d'un(e) CM compétent(e) sur le sujet. — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) March 15, 2022

So we wait outside the Disney Parks, despite our justifications. Attached are the GTCS of the Annual Infinity Pass: “Access to Extra Magic Moments is also possible for holders of Privilege Tickets, in the presence of the Annual Pass member. »

Nous attendons donc à l'extérieur des Parcs Disney, malgré nos justifications. Ci-joint les CGV du Pass Annuel Infinity : « L’accès aux Moments de Magie en Plus est également possible pour les détenteurs de Billets Privilèges, en présence du membre Pass Annuel. » pic.twitter.com/KFuqdYSTb2 — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) March 15, 2022

The disgruntled Guest finished the thread by saying:

Hello @DLPHelp, to be treated like this by some of your colleagues in Europe’s number one tourist destination is just shameful. If only it had been done with courtesy and dialogue, but it’s not even the case. Review a little how to train some CMs.

Coucou @DLPHelp, être traité de la sorte par certains de vos collègues dans la première destination touristique d'Europe, c'est juste honteux. Si encore ça avait été fait avec courtoisie et dialogue, mais ce n'est même pas le cas. Revoyez un peu la manière de former certains CM. — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) March 15, 2022

As you can see, the Guest had issues with their Infinity Pass, which is the top tier of annual passes at the Disneyland Resort. For some reason, there was some confusion about what the Guest was able to experience, and the Cast Member barred them from entering. We are unsure how or if the situation was resolved between Disney and the Guest.

More on Disneyland Paris’ pass system here. Disneyland Paris also has a statement regarding annual passes on its website which reads as follows:

Dear Annual Pass holder, We are pleased to share with you that purchases and renewals of Annual Passes have now resumed. In order to maintain the best possible guest experience, last year we introduced a new reservation platform for guests to make an advance reservation for their visit to enjoy the magic of Disneyland Paris. This platform allows us to provide the best possible experience, so its use will be required for the foreseeable future. As required for most of our Guests, you will need to pre-register to visit Disneyland Paris using your Annual Pass. Each Annual Pass Holder will be able to register for up to 3 upcoming dates at any given time, pending the availability of the desired date on the registration calendar. These conditions allow us to offer as many available dates as possible in the calendar to a large majority of Annual Pass Holders. Availability of dates is constantly refreshed, with new dates frequently being freed up, sometimes until the last minute. Please check the calendar regularly for the lastest availabilities.

