Guest Holds Inflammatory Bob Chapek Sign During Disney Ride Photo

One of the most controversial things happening within the Disney community right now is the overall reception to Walt Disney Company’s newest CEO Bob Chapek. Chapek took on the role of Chief Executive Officer in February of 2020, right before the entire world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While how the CEO of a company does their job, especially Disney, may not matter to everyone, a lot of Disney fans have voiced their opinions and concerns when it comes to Chapek. Some Guests would say they don’t approve of Chapek, as they see him as more profit-focused than an imaginative and exciting visionary. However, Chapek has come out saying he does not like being called a “cost-cutter” and does not see himself as one. Regardless, many Disney Guests just do not approve of Bob Chapek’s approach to the Disney Parks, with a petition to remove him gaining a lot of traction recently.

Chapek also found himself surrounded with controversy and backlash after refusing to denounce Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last week. After massive outcries from fans, Chapek finally addressed the issue head-on at Disney’s annual shareholder’s meeting where he announced the company would be donating $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign.

This may have stopped the situation from growing into a bigger problem, but the Human Rights Campaign stated they would not accept the donation, as they believed The Walt Disney Company was not acting in a “meaningful” way.

It’s safe to say that controversy surrounds Chapek no matter where he or Guests go, and recently, one Guest showed their disapproval of the CEO in a very creative way.

Palmer (@jpalmerdubs) shared a tweet recently showing a friends post on Instagram where a Guest is holding up a very inflammatory sign regarding Chapek’s position within the company, see the tweet below:

Haha friend just shared this on Insta pic.twitter.com/st70iCIDOU — Palmer (@jpalmerdubs) March 14, 2022

As you can see, one “passionate” Guest showed their distaste for the CEO while on Disneyland’s Incredicoaster with a sign reading “Fire Chapek”.

This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen public displays of disapproval for Chapek, with another Guest holding a sign during the runDisney event last year. While controversy will always continue for the CEO, Chapek is going full steam ahead, with big projects like Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride opening this year as well as the exciting new TRON roller coaster hopefully coming this year as well.

The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!

Reimagined Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun! Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

