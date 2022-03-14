Guest “Complains” About Cleaning Service, Upkeep at Disney Hotel

As of late, Disney World Guests have noticed a decrease in food portion sizes at the Parks, families have become ruder since the pandemic, and an increase in pricing.

Now, one Guest is complaining about the recent cleaning service occurring at a “Disney World Hotel”.

One Disney World Guest was recently visiting the theme parks on vacation when they checked into one of the most popular hotels on property, The Hollywood Tower Hotel. When they entered the lobby, they noticed there was a huge lack in upkeep, especially with all of the cobwebs around the check in desk.

They proceeded into the waiting room where they noticed even more cobwebs and dust. They took to social media to “complain”, writing:

Boy. cleaning has really taken a turn for the worst at this hotel.

This is obviously a joke as this is Disney’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, a popular attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. If you have never experienced the ride, Guests enter the hotel lobby, which is frozen in time after a violent storm struck the building. Guests proceed to board a maintenance service elevator to be brought to their rooms, but they are in for a surprise when it drops Guests directly into the Twilight Zone.

The cobwebs and dust are all part of the theming of Tower of Terror, but this is not the first time a Disney fan hilariously complained about the upkeep at The Hollywood Hotel.

We reported on another Reddit user who hilariously wrote a “complaint” to Disney about how dissatisfied they were with The Hollywood Tower Hotel and the noticeable cracks, cobwebs, and of course, the fact that the main elevators are out of service.

More on Tower of Terror

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reads:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead.

Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

