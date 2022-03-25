Main Entrance Sign at Disney World Left Burnt Out For Days

When Guests go to Walt Disney World Resort, may expect to see perfection, as that is what the theme parks promote through their realm of fantasy. After seeing commercials fluttered with magic and Cinderella Castle looming with beauty, it is hard not to imagine you are going to enter a world of paradise once you visit. On top of the imagery, Guests see, the cost of a Walt Disney World vacation has also increased, which leaves Guests with high expectations.

Although Disney did see some rough patches, the company’s CEO Bob Chapek noted that the theme parks had their second most profitable quarter, which shows that the company is definitely on the upswing. Now that hotel rooms are tougher to find, the 50th anniversary is being celebrated, and shows like World of Color, Fantasmic!, Disneyland Forever, and the Main Street Electrical Parade has returned, the desire to visit a Disney Park will only continue to increase, especially after so many Guests have had to put off trips.

We recently covered how prices for multi-day tickets have gone up at Walt Disney World. We used a 4-day trip as the basis for our comparisons. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so. On top of that, hotel room rates continue to increase, and although currently suspended, Annual Passes in Disney World have gone up in cost, as well as the new Magic Key Pass in Disneyland. We have also seen food pricing go up while portions go down, as well as the rise of liquor. To add, the addition of Disney Genie+ is now a new financial opportunity for Disney, whereas before, FastPasses were free.

When Guests enter Walt Disney World property, they use one of seven entrances to the Park. These entrances were recently redone to depict the new royal blue coloring that we see throughout the property for the 50th anniversary. Considering the entrance signage is so new, many would assume that this means it would be in proper working order, however, it seems that there are some issues going on.

SouthernDisney Belle (@southerndisneybelle_) is an avid theme park goer who specializes in stunning Disney cosplays from princess to Star Wars and everything in between, to see more of her work click here. On her way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning, she noticed that after a week, the “Walt” in Walt Disney World has yet to be lit up. It seems that the lighting inside has been burnt out for quite some time, but Disney has yet to fix it.

In the photo above, you can see how noticeable the missing illumination is. Considering this is the first glimpse of the magic that Guests can receive when visiting Disney World, and a spot where many being to feel the excitement of their Disney vacation, we hope to see the iconic signage restored to its former self soon.

Disney will likely need to shut down the road in order to correct this issue, which would likely happen overnight as the entry was is one of the more common and popular one used by Guests due to its location.

Have you noticed that this sign has been burnt out this week?

