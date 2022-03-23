Elderly Universal Guest Experiences “Life-Changing” Encounter Coaster

The newest attraction at Universal Orlando Resort allows Guests to experience “the thrill of the hunt.”

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster, which opened in June of 2021, boasts an insane track that includes an incredible ride with four inversions, two exhilarating launches, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree barrel roll right above the lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet of track, and a 155-foot tall “top hat” with a 140-foot drop at eighty degrees.

The ride is not for the faint of heart and is being called by many as “the most thrilling rollercoaster in all of Florida.”

Recently, a 70-year-old Universal Orlando Guest embarked on the attraction and came off a “changed man.”

User @HorrificP shared the story on Twitter and even got a reply from Universal Orlando Resort themselves.

Just took my 70 year old Dad on Velocicoaster and he’s forever a changed man. @UniversalORL thought you should know

Congratulations to your dad on this momentous occasion! Thanks for letting us know! 💙 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 18, 2022

There are many stories of Guests who came away from Velocicoaster absolutely changed by what they experienced. The ride is as thrilling as it comes and there’s no doubt that Universal Orlando completely changed the game with the way this coaster was designed.

One of the most interesting facts about the Velocicoaster is that Universal developed a transfer system for the ride, but didn’t patent the technology so that other theme parks across the country could make their rides even more accessible, as well.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida.

What has your experience been like on Jurassic World Velocicoaster? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?