Three Awesome Drag Queens Join the ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Cast

Start your engines… and may the best witch win!! The much-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) doesn’t debut on Disney+ for several more months, yet the buzz surrounding this fan-favorite sequel keeps getting hotter. The most recent news pings RuPaul fans everywhere as Kornbread, Ginger Minge and Kamora Hall join the already star-studded cast of Hocus Pocus 2.
Drag Queens Join the Hocus Pocus 2 Cast
Inside the Magic has kept you up to date on the production news for the Halloween film, as Bette Midler, Kathy Najimi, and Sarah Jessica Parker renewed their roles in the Hocus Pocus sequel. We also covered the Rhode Island farm set, as strange and eerie half houses became Salem village and the backdrop for what seemed to be the Sanderson sisters as children.
Later on, a video of a Salem Halloween contest emerged, showing Bette Midler casting her newest spell on the modern residents of Salem. It’s here that the newest cast members of Hocus Pocus 2 might be placed. Reported by Entertainment Weekly, “the Drag Race threesome filmed a scene for the Disney+ sequel in Rhode Island in November 2021 in which they portray impersonations of the Sanderson Sisters at a drag show when the real witches show up.”
Kornbread Jeté will be playing sniffing sister Mary Sanderson, while Kahmora Hall will pose as Sanderson sister Sarah, with her spell-casting siren voice. Ginger Minge, the standout of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, will be playing Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson. The queens join the cast along with original Billy Butcherson, Doug Jones, and newcomers Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckinhamand Belissa Escobedo.
You can watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ this coming fall, just in time for all things Halloween. Be prepared to “shantay, you stay,” because we know this cast will never “sashay away!” Will you be watching for these amazing queens in the witchy sequel? Leave us a comment below!