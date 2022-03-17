Disney Guest Conducts Strange Wig Test While Riding Intense Coaster

When it comes to Disney attractions, it is important for some Guests to know how intense the ride may be, to ensure they will not lose anything while riding.

When Guests board attractions like Big Thunder Mountain in Magic Kingdom, they are warned to remove hats, glasses, and Mickey Mouse ears as the ride is rather fast, and may cause them to lose something that is not readily attached to them. There are plenty of Disney attractions that fall into this category as well! Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Test Track, Expedition Everest, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Tower of Terror, Slinky Dog Dash, are a few attractions among others that require loose articles to be secure if Guests want to ensure they make it off the ride with them.

In the case of Universal Orlando Resort, the rides increase in thrill, and the urgency to secure those loose articles is much stronger. One of the most interesting lost objects we have discussed in the past has been one Guest’s wig. While riding Jurassic World VelociCoaster, one Guest lost her wig while riding over the 155-foot top hat, and it was hilariously caught on video. The wig was luckily returned to the rider, but also served as a reminder that it is not just hats and glasses or cell phones that can be flung off during a ride.

One wig company decided to test their wig ability to stay on while riding Space Mountain, one of Disneyland’s most wild attractions. Insert Name Here (@insertnamehere) posted a reel to Instagram of their experience. The rider put on a ponytail extension while in line, which is not held to your head with any clips, just some bobby pins, and velcro.

After the ride, it seems that the hairpiece held just fine! You can watch it for yourself here.

What have you lost on a Disney attraction in the past?

