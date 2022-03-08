You Can Now Live In An Abandoned Disney College Program Apartment

The Disney College Program is a special experience that only a few lucky Disney lovers get to experience.

The Disney College Program allows students in school to get credit for working at Disney, all while experiencing the magic, and getting their foot inside the door with Mickey Mouse! It also allows anyone who is enrolled in college courses or who is a recent graduate to work for the Disney Parks and start their career with The Walt Disney Company at either Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California, Due to COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, the College Program had to make an abrupt stop in 2020 at both Disneyland and Disney World but was able to finally restart in May of 2021.

Each year, thousands apply to the Disney College Program but only a few are selected.

Recently, The Orlando Business Journal reported that an abandoned apartment complex previously used for the program had been sold. The Walt Disney Company sold the 468-apartment complex to a Denver-based real estate investment firm called Grand Peaks for $90 Million.

Disney listed the apartment complex on the market in the spring of 2021 after abandoning the units in favor of building a new mega-sized complex at the new Flamingo Crossings development.

The new complex will be renamed Emerald Grove and should be ready for families to move in this summer, according to the report from The Orlando Business Journal.

These apartments, located at Meadow Creek Drive, are just a 15-minute drive to Magic Kingdom, located less than nine miles away from the Disney Park. They are just an 11-minute drive (less than six miles) away from Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

If you aren’t familiar, the Disney College Program is described as:

As a Disney College Program participant, you’ll become part of the magic that is known worldwide. Gain valuable, on-the-job experience working in our parks and resorts, participate in college coursework, and have the opportunity to meet and live with people from all over the country and potentially the world in company-sponsored housing. This truly unique five- to seven-month program allows participants to network with leaders, take part in personal and career development classes, and build transferable skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, guest service and effective communication.

DCP participants can work anywhere on the property including all the Walt Disney World Resorts, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, Blizzard Beach, and Typhoon Lagoon.

Did you get to experience the Disney College Program? Let us know in the comments below!

