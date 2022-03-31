Disney Rejects All Calls From Guests As Call Volume Skyrockets

If you are planning on giving Disney a call to plan your vacation, you may want to have a backup plan in mind.

It is no secret that both Walt Disney World and Disneyland are incredibly busy at the moment. Disney World is currently packed with many Guests on spring break, and with Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire joining the ranks of the entertainment at Magic Kingdom, there has never been a better time to go.

Disneyland is also ramping up its demand as World of Color, Disneyland Forever, and the Main Street Electrical parade are set to return in just a few short weeks. From coast to coast, we have seen Disney Park Passes fly off the shelves for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Now, it seems that the phone lines are just as busy as the Parks!

Today, when calling the Disneyland line to discuss a missing refund regarding tickets, we were told that the call volume was so high at that moment, that Guests could try to call back later, or could message Disney on the Disneyland app to try and speak to a Cast Member there. Typically, Guests are able to wait for a Cast Member to become available depending on where they stand in line on the phone queue, and those waits have been reported to take multiple hours for some. Now, it seems that that number has maxed out enough that Disney is rejecting their ticket calls for Disneyland altogether.

We did send a message on the app to chat with a Cast Member, and within 20 minutes did get a reply, so Guests should definitely take advantage of the chat feature on the Disneyland app if they are ever needing assistance from Disney. This is not the first time this week we have experienced this same automated message, which just shows the incredible demand that is currently ongoing in regards to Disneyland vacation planning.

More on Disneyland

There is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Malifecnet. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

What is the longest you have waited while on hold with Disney?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!