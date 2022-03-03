Disney Plans More Construction For Attraction That Just Reopened

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of celebrating its 50th anniversary.

While there is so much going on at the Disney Parks, Disney World still continues to systematically update attractions. Recently, we’ve seen Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad undergo closures for maintenance and Disney is planning construction for Space Mountain in the future.

However, it seems the work on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad might not be over just yet.

Big Thunder Mountain closed for a week in February, but recent permits suggest there is more work to be done at the attraction.

Disney recently filed a permit for “mechanical” work at Big Thunder Mountain. The description is vague and it’s unclear what work might be going on in the attraction, but we wouldn’t expect this to warrant much of a temporary closure as this is likely more maintenance to the building rather than the ride itself.

Still, it’s something to be aware of if you’re planning to take trip of the “wildest ride in the wilderness” soon as wait times could be affected.

Disney’s official description for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reads:

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness

Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves. After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed. Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to experience iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of the construction at Big Thunder Mountain?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!