Disney Guest Overloaded With Beignets After Selfless Act

When Guests go to a Disney Park, they are often expecting to have a magical time. But, one thing that some people may not know is that a Disney vacation can be exhausting. From traveling to the airport and communicating to your hotel to long days in the Parks filled with heat, long lines, and heavy crowds, you will surely get your sweat on and your steps in. But, it is important to recognize that you as a Guests have just as much power as a Cast Member to make someone else’s day magical, even if you are exhausted!

At Disneyland Resort, there is so much to see and do. From Disneyland Park to Disney California Adventure and everything in between (Downtown Disney District), it is easy to get caught up in the fast-paced schedule many Guests enforce on themselves, and you may forget to enjoy what is going on around you, and notice who exactly is around you.

One Disneyland Guest recently took to the internet to speak about their most recent Disneyland vacation. It seems that this Guest was going with their family to celebrate the life of their aunt who had recently passed away but loved Disney. The Guest clearly had a tough time leading up to the vacation, and once they arrived at the Anaheim Majestic Hotel, a good neighbor Disney hotel, more issues ensued with being placed in the wrong room. But, it seems that the hotel was able to correct the issue with a room upgrade and that sent this Guest’s heart into a tizzy!

The Guest went to Downtown Disney to purchase beignets and after the line was cut off, they offered to buy another Guest who looked like they could use a positive offering, some of the sweet treats. This act of kindness left the Cast Members working wanting to do something special, so they gave the Guest extra beignets and hot chocolate. With the desire to pay it forward, the Guest went back to their hotel and gave the treats to the hotel staff who took extra good care of her and her family during such a difficult time.

You can find the full story below:

I was sorta nervous to share this story but I wanted to really share this story as I feel it could share a nice message. Recently, I had gone to a funeral for my Aunt who absolutely loved Disney as much as me and had died unfortunately of cancer. It was a rough funeral for me and my family members but after, we decided to celebrate her life at Disney. As we got to our hotel, Majestic Gardens Anaheim, we checked in and we were absolutely exhausted. We come in and we got the wrong room (we requested two beds but our booking website thought we needed a handicapped room). Going to the front desk, we explained the issue and they gave us a suite with no charge. It was absolutely a fantastic thing for them to do. But it doesn’t end there. I went about 10:25PM to Ralph’s in DTD and I was the very last in line for Beignets. A lot of guests came up to buy beignets but were denied. At one point, I offered to buy a guy with his cute service dog beignets as he looked like he was having a rough day. After buying the beignets, a very nice cast member came up to me and an older gentlemen asking if we wanted some leftover beignets and free hot coco! I couldn’t refuse and had a grand idea. Related: Disney App Offers Massive Perk to Help Benefit Cast Members I brought back the beignets to the staff of Majestic Gardens and they were absolutely blown away. They were super happy and said they were fantastic. Even if it’s somewhat Disney related, I wanted to share this story because even on days like this where you feel so sad, there’s always going to be something to pick you up. Even if it was just some luck, I was really glad to not only celebrate my Aunt’s life at the happiest place on earth but that I could share kindness with others because that’s what she would’ve wanted, to share love and kindness to others. Love you Auntie! Thank you to the cast members at Ralph’s for such a wonderful treat and the staff at Majestic Gardens. You all are truly amazing.

From this, we can see how one Guest was able to touch so many others in such a positive light! Of course, you are never required to purchase something for others or provide gifts to employees of your hotel, but there are plenty of things including a simple smile that can help someone feel a little extra love while they visit the Happiest Place on Earth!

More on Disneyland

There is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Have you ever gone out of your way to make another Guest’s day better?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!