Disney Guest Insanely Left Waiting On Hold For Five Hours

Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the “happiest place on earth.”

From the attractions to the character meet and greets to the parades to the attention to detail and everything in between, Disney Parks leave Guests with memories they won’t ever forget and feeling as if they’ve immersed themselves in the magic.

However, that doesn’t mean every experience is perfect.

Disney Guests have reported numerous issues over the last year, ranging from problems with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane to fights in the Disney Parks to alleged issues with Cast Members.

Recently, Boca News Now posted a report that may leave many Disney fans shaking their heads.

The news publication says it called Walt Disney World Resort as a test to see how long a call would take. Nearly five hours later, they were able to speak with a Disney World Cast Member.

A portion of the report reads:

Calling the Walt Disney World Resort once evoked a feeling of happiness, where a simple thing like a ticket change or resort reservation request brought a few seconds of Disney music and a helpful “cast member” representative. But those calls now are time-consuming, ill-will promoting, and ultimately lead to a training-challenged representative who has no idea what they’re doing. Even Disney apparently has customer service issues still reverberating from the peak of COVID. Our wait was just shy of five hours before someone answered the phone at 407-939-2273, the direct line for ticket sales and reservations.

Even though many of the Disney Parks are still understaffed facing the effects from the pandemic, the Disney Cast Members still work hard to try and make sure Guest experiences are magical.

Disney World unions spent years fighting for an incremental wage increase which is now at a base of $15.00, but there are still many open positions following the massive layoffs that were experienced during the beginning of the pandemic.

