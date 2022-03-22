Disney Guests Shred Fellow Fan For Sending a Fax to Resort

We live in a world with rapidly changing technology and the digital world is an increasingly important part of day-to-day life. However, from time to time, it’s still necessary to make use of good old 1990s tech — like fax machines and rotary phones.

Recently, Reddit user r/ClassicVeterinarian posted that they were attempting to send a fax to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort:

Trying to send a fax to Coronado Springs for a room request. It always fails to send, is something going on? The number I have for their fax is 407-939-1001. Keep trying to use multiple different websites to send faxes through, none of worked. Heard sending a fax was the best for room requests, so that’s why I’m trying to get it done.

Now, 93 comments later, the original poster has been shredded by fellow Disney Guests’ reactions to their attempt to send a 21st century fax. For example, r/defhermit quipped, “I think your main problem is that it is no longer 1992.”

Another Redditor, r/cheesecakepirate, chimed in with, “Have you considered sending a telegram instead?,” to which r/shadowhawkz hilariously replied, “Send a carrier pigeon too to make sure they get the message. Return receipt requested.”

r/sguerrrr0414 kept things going with, “Smoke signals. The language of our people.”

The original poster took the good-natured ribbing in stride, eventually writing, “I can’t even be mad for these comments these are so funny.”

Fortunately, r/ClassicVeterinarian did get some actual advice about how to make the necessary room request for their upcoming Walt Disney World Resort vacation. r/AftertheNightIWakeUp shared a helpful suggestion, “You can just use the chat function in MDE [the My Disney Experience App] since this isn’t urgent. It’ll take a while to get back to you, but they’ll notate the account with your request.”

More on Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort & Gran Destino Tower

The official description of Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort & Gran Destino Tower reads:

Celebrate the unique blend of Spanish, Mexican and Southwest American cultures at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. This beautiful lakeside oasis offers classic influences, Disney touches and modern comforts to energize and inspire.

