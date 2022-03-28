Disney Resort Making Major Changes To COVID-19 Safety For Guests

As COVID-19 continues to affect the world, the Disney Parks and Resorts have all undergone major changes to how they work, look, and operate. Recently, Disney made a big change regarding Coronavorus safety for Guests visiting one of Disney’s premiere Resorts.

As policies surrounding COVID-19 continue to change, Guests have had to adapt and get used to a lot of different measures in order to keep not only themselves safe but Cast members as well. Unfortunately, Disneyland Shanghai and Hong Kong Disneyland both recently closed down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

On the flip side, Disneyland Paris is gearing up for a return to normal and Disneyland and Walt Disney World both completely dropped their mask mandates for vaccinated Guests, essentially meaning no one will be wearing masks from here on out. And speaking of mask mandates, one Disney Resort just made big changes to how Guests will interact and visit.

Related: Disney Guest Finds Menacing Cause Of Unexpected Skyliner Halt Disney’s Aulani is a luxury Resort set in beautiful Hawai’i and is the dream vacation for many Disney Park veterans, as of today, visiting will become a little bit easier. Disney announced that the Aulani Resort is dropping its mask requirements for fully-vaccinated Guests. The official website states: Face Coverings Not required for Guests outdoors, and optional for fully vaccinated Guests in most indoor locations. Face coverings are not required for Guests outdoors, and are optional for fully vaccinated Guests at most indoor locations at Aulani Resort. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings at all indoor locations. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free About Aulani Resort Discover a family paradise with a touch of magic at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at this award-winning Resort, and so much is included with your stay and more! Walt Disney Imagineers worked hand in hand with local artisans and cultural experts to create Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Inspired by the natural wonders and rich traditions of Hawai‘i, Aulani Resort is the ultimate family getaway—celebrating the beauty, history and welcoming spirit of the island. Aulani Resort is perfectly positioned on the beautiful beaches of Ko Olina on the leeward coast of O‘ahu. Location

The Resort sits on 21 oceanfront acres, nestled between verdant mountains and serene ocean waters. Here, you’ll be removed from the crowds of Waikiki, yet close enough to enjoy the wonders of the island. Ko Olina Resort Community & Marina

Aulani Resort is part of the Ko Olina Resort Community & Marina, which features: Spectacular beaches and serene lagoons

A championship golf course

Shopping and dining venues

Water sports, like snorkeling, sports fishing and more

