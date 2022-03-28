Silent Disney Malfunction Turns Creepy Ride Into Terrifying Experience

Recently, a few Disney Guests got a “special” experience after a scary ride malfunctioned, making it even more terrifying.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many great rides to choose from. With iconic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion as well as “it’s a small world” and Peter Pan’s Flight. For those looking for a little more thrill, however, Disney also has you covered with some truly incredible attractions.

At Animal Kingdom Guests can experience Expedition Everest and DINOSAUR, possibly two of the most thrilling rides in all of the Disney World Resort. At Hollywood Studios, there also happens to be two insanely-thrilling rides for Guests to experience as well, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Tower of Terror. And speaking of Tower of Terror, a few unlucky (or lucky) Guests had a very special experience when riding the attraction recently.

As shared on TikTok, @alejandraasofia posted the video which captured the moment the audio cut out completely on the ride, leaving the entire ride silent as they approached the drop. See the video below:

shh #disneyworld #towerofterror

As you can see, the ride is completely silent from the very beginning. While the audio doesn’t change anything about the ride, in particular, the lack of any kind of music or audio certainly makes this creepy experience that much more creepy. Strangely enough, we covered a story a few years ago where a similar situation happened, only this time it was inside the actual drop shaft.

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Has this ever happened to you? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!