Skunk Figment Smell Changes… Temporarily?

Journey Into Imagination with Figment is a beloved ride at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT Park. The little purple dragon has had a surge of popularity as his popcorn bucket debuted at the 2022 International Festival of the Arts and completely sold out.

Post-festival, we enjoyed the Figment attraction at the Imagination Pavilion in Future World, but experienced a big change during the Smell Lab scene. Skunk Figment had a strange, new smell!

Skunk Figment Smell Changes

The third iteration of Journey Into Imagination with Figment (yes, this ride had two versions before this one) is a semi-creative look into Imagination and the senses of the human body. Dispensing with the nostalgic Dreamfinder, the creator of Figment, this family-friendly attraction takes Disney fans to the Imagination Institute on an open house tour that inevitably goes wrong, thanks to the mischief of the little purple dragon.

Stinky Skunk Figment’s entrance into the Smell Lab (one of your last stops on the Institute tour before stepping into Disney character Figment’s house) sprays you with a very stinky smell that inevitably causes turned-up noses, squirming children, and a lot of laughter. Most Guests may not recognize Figment’s traditional smell, but Joffrey’s and Starbucks lovers might close their eyes and sniff the distinct aroma of burned coffee beans.

However, the weekend of the Disney Princess Half Marathon, February 26, 2022, we enjoyed a nighttime spin on “Figment,” and experienced a strange new smell when Skunk Figment gave us our jackpot! Instead of the (enjoyably familiar to this reporter) burned coffee beans permeating the air, it was a more distinct vinegar smell that sprayed out. You can imagine that to even the most seasoned attraction rider, this scent change would stick out like a sore thumb.

Now, it could be that this is/was a temporary change, perhaps if the smellitizer coffee bean canister had run out. Perhaps this was a fill-in smell. But with the other minor, unannounced changes that have slipped into the EPCOT attraction, it wouldn’t surprise us if this was a new, permanent change. Sadly, that particular evening was the last chance we had to ride Figment, so if you’ve experienced a new or different smell in the attraction, please let us know!

Walt Disney World’s website describes the attraction for potential visitors and trip planners alike:

Just Imagine… Dragons! The Institute’s beleaguered chairman Dr. Nigel Channing (played by Eric Idle) sets out to prove how the 5 senses capture the imagination—but he’s upstaged by the mischievous Figment! Prepare for surprises galore as you travel through a series of vivid, whimsical sensory labs. Learn about all 5 senses as Figment turns the lab upside down and causes quite a stink in the Smell Lab. Let your imagination run wild on this marvelous, madcap musical adventure!

