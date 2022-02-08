Despite Lengthy Refurb, Pirates of the Caribbean Reopens With Multiple Malfunctions

Pirates of the Caribbean is a classic ride at several Disney Parks. Guests are always eager to hop aboard a boat and glide through the waters of Dead Man’s Cave and keep their eyes peeled for Captain Jack Sparrow.

However, on January 17, Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Paris closed down for several weeks as the attraction underwent a refurbishment. The ride reopened to Guests a few days ago, but there are still some noticeable malfunctions occurring on the ride.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a fan-favorite ride that can be found across the globe at multiple Disney Parks, with no two attractions exactly alike! And the popularity of the attraction has continued to grow ever since its original opening, especially when the Johnny Depp-led franchise entered the IP of the attraction.

DLP Report has ridden Pirates of the Caribbean since its reopening and has reported multiple malfunctions, the most recent being the smoke screen. They Tweeted:

Pirates of the Carribean reopened last weekend and is operating normally now after a series of issues. Video on the lift hill smoke screen isn’t working but maybe it’s for the best.

We are glad to see that some of these malfunctions have been fixed, but despite the recent refurbishment, it seems the classic attraction continues to experience technical difficulties.

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as:

A Pirate’s Life with Added Arrrrrrrrgh!

Man the decks and hoist the rigging, because from 24th July 2017 Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbossa, a new female hero and and a crew of notorious buccaneers are breathing new life into one of our most famous attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean. Round up your little rapscallions, escape to a moonlit lagoon, board your vessel and set sail on a refreshed voyage through a fabled age. Musket fire and explosions fill the air as you join Captain Jack Sparrow on his clumsy quest to unearth his hidden treasure. A toast with a skeletal fallen foe awaits. But watch out, as a vengeful Captain Barbossa confronts those who betrayed him, the moonlight transforming him into a terrifying zombie before your very eyes.

Are you visiting Disneyland Paris soon? Will you ride Pirates of the Caribbean? Let us know in the comments below.

