Disney Teases New ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser Days Before Opening

While there are so many exciting things currently happening or about to happen at the Walt Disney World Resort such as the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, none really compare to the level of hype and ambition Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Boasting a completely-immersive, one-of-a-kind experience, Disney is inviting all Star Wars fans to embark on an exciting journey and create their own story within this universe.

Recently, Disney revealed a closer look at what Guests can expect to find while onboard the Halcyon, a Corellian MPO-1400 Star Cruiser which is operated by Chandrila Star Line. From food, themed entertainment, and exciting encounters with iconic characters like Rey and Kylo Ren, the new Resort is shaping up to be an unbelievable experience. See the new photos in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) below:

Disney has released some new #Starcruiser promo images including a look at the main atrium, the launch pod, the Crown of Corellia Restaurant, and other areas around the ship.

Disney has released some new #Starcruiser promo images including a look at the main atrium, the launch pod, the Crown of Corellia Restaurant, and other areas around the ship. pic.twitter.com/LFBynbCjrT — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 22, 2022

Take a closer look at the new photos below:

The new Resort will connect with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing passengers cruising aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser to experience attractions like Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as well as explore the world of Batuu.

While the overall reception to this exciting new venture into themed experiences has been mixed, there are still plenty of Disney and Star Wars fans eager to experience the new Resort once it officially opens in March.

Find more information on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser below or on its official website here:

LIVE YOUR OWN STAR WARS STORY

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible. WHAT’S INCLUDED Your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes: 2-night stay in a cabin or suite

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience*

Food and beverages on the starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios**

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser databand (known on your home planet as a MagicBand)

Will you be embarking on a voyage with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser when it officially opens? Let us know if you’re excited about it in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!