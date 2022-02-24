“Spectacular” Acclaimed Stageshow Returns To Disney Park

When visiting the Disney theme Parks as well as the Resorts, sometimes all of your attention can get focused on the rides and attractions that the Parks have to offer.

Don’t get us wrong, the Disney Parks have some truly killer attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland’s Hollywood Studios as well as classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion which can be found at numerous local and international Disney Resorts. But Disney’s stage shows and live entertainment truly can be world-class and super fun too!

From exciting stunt shows like the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular to retellings of classic Disney films like Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, there is no shortage of wonderful options to choose from if you need a break from thrill rides or walking around the Parks. And speaking of live entertainment, one “spectacular” show just made its season debut at Disneyland Paris!

As reported by DLP Report (@DLPReport) on Twitter, The Spectacular Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Land show officially made its comeback today:

“The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands” returns tomorrow at the Frontierland Theater! Catch the show at 12pm, 1pm, 3:35pm, and 4:35pm. “Secure Your Seat” tickets are available for €15 up to May 29 (with more dates available soon) should you choose to buy priority entry.

Today is the return of acclaimed show “The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands”, with the first performance in just 20 min. It’s also reopening day for Frontierland Depot – this Disneyland Railroad station typically only operates when the show is running:

More on the show below at the Frontierland Theater in Disneyland Paris:

Answer the call of the savannah from 23 February 2022! Relive iconic moments from The Lion King film in this exclusive show at Disneyland Paris, already popular with thousands of spectators! ​Anyone with a valid ticket to Disneyland Park may access this show, however places are limited. An exclusive show! Get ready for 30 minutes (approx.) of singing, music and dancing! At Frontierland Theater The largest theatre stage in Disneyland Paris, equipped with impressive 360° audio technology. Access to this show Anyone with a valid ticket to Disneyland Park may access this show, however places are limited. To be sure to see this incredible show, secure your seat* in advance (subject to availability).

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon? Let us know if you’re excited to see all of the 30th Anniversary celebrations!

