Disney Covers Up Divisive Display In Front of New Attraction

There is a ton to look forward to in the near future at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

In the next few months, Guests can anticipate several new experiences in the Parks, most notable being the new Guardians of the Galaxy as well as the complete transformation of EPCOT. In the Magic Kingdom, Guests are also eagerly awaiting the release of the new TRON roller coaster in Tomorrowland.

And speaking of the new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, progress continues to be made on the exciting new attraction. Recently, Guests and Disney fans alike shared their strong reactions to the new display set up in front of the ride’s show building with many being critical of it. Now it appears that Disney has covered that specific element up, with many preferring this new look to the old one we saw a few weeks ago.

A recent tweet from bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) gave us a great view, check it out below:

Current view of the Nova Corps Star Blaster on the docking stand in front of Guardians of the Galaxy. Some small gaps remain in the stand theming.

Current view of the Nova Corps Star Blaster on the docking stand in front of Guardians of the Galaxy. Some small gaps remain in the stand theming. pic.twitter.com/T4HIbwuJvS — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 20, 2022

Check out a closer look below:

Monorail view of the nearly complete docking stand of the Nova Corps Star Blaster at Guardians of the Galaxy. Sunlight is glistening on the trim.

Monorail view of the nearly complete docking stand of the Nova Corps Star Blaster at Guardians of the Galaxy. Sunlight is glistening on the trim. pic.twitter.com/DtHWJp8xsj — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 20, 2022

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT:

An Extraterrestrial Escapade

An Extraterrestrial Escapade

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth's galaxies. You'll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It's all up to you! This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action! At the moment, EPCOT is celebrating the Festival of the Arts, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!