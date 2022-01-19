Hogwarts Express To Remain Closed For Unknown Amount of Time

There are so many great attractions at Universal Studios Orlando but few compete with the level of theming and creativity within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. From incredible rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey to delicious Butter Beer. Guests can expect to have a great time in this amazing land. Unless one of these rides is closed.

The Hogwarts Express is a key attraction in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter which transports Guests from one Park to another. We had previously covered this attraction experiencing some technical difficulties earlier this week and now it looks like the attraction will not be opening anytime soon. According to Universally Addicted on Twitter, this attraction will not be opening for the rest of the week. See the full tweet from Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) below:

Hogwarts Express to Remain Closed for Rest of Week, Possibly Longer! pic.twitter.com/pHgeXEfGoJ — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) January 19, 2022

The Hogwarts Express is just one of many attractions at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando. Guests can also ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Harry Potter, and the Escape from Gringotts, Flight of the Hippogriff, and the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. More on the Hogwarts Express at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter:

Climb Aboard to Continue the Journey. Travel between King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade™ Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Each way is a different experience. From the thrill of walking through Platform 9 ¾™ to seeing characters and creatures featured in the films, this is not your everyday train ride. Additional restrictions apply. You’ll need a Park-to-Park ticket to ride the Hogwarts™ Express and visit both lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™. The train travels between Hogsmeade™ in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley™ in Universal Studios Florida In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™, Harry Potter™ meets his two best friends, Ron Weasley™ and Hermione Granger™, on his first journey to Hogwarts™ on the Hogwarts™ Express

One of the most anticipated things coming to Universal Orlando is the upcoming Epic Universe expansion. This expansion will include some incredible rides and attractions as well as a ton of entertainment and dining options. Not too much is known about the land but it is expected to include some rides themed to the classic Universal Monster movies as well as other famous properties.

