Disney Will Pay You to Star in Upcoming ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie

Disney has been diving deep into the world of live-action remakes. We have seen a ton of animated classics remade such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Jungle Book, Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King and more; as well as new live-action takes on animated characters such as Cruella and Maleficent. When it comes to Park adaptations of original IP, Disney has always been more hesitant.

Pirates of the Caribbean was the first ride to become a movie in 2003 starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, and even finding what would become the iconic face of the franchise was tough. Robert De Niro turned down the roll and Disney was not sure if it would even find a theatrical release. Later that year, Eddie Murphy’s Haunted Mansion would be released but would not find the same success as Pirates of the Caribbean. In 2021, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt starred in Disney’s Jungle Cruise which has already announced a sequel. Then, we discovered Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion would have a live-action movie with the working title of Joyride.

The cast includes Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito. Justin Simien, whose credits include Dear White People and Bad Hair, is reportedly set to direct. Now, the film is looking for extras and you can be one of them!

It was noted on Nola that:

Attention aspiring movie extras: a Disney feature film set to shoot in New Orleans is looking for a lot of you.

The movie, with the working title “Joyride,” is apparently a reboot of a 2003 film based on Disneyland’s “Haunted Mansion” attraction. The production needs hundreds of locals, “males and females of all ethnicity and ages,” to populate various scenes as extras and in background roles. Extras will be paid $161 for a 12-hour day on set. They will also receive a $65 stipend every time the production requires that they take a COVID test.

Casting is being done by Alessi Hartigan Casting and aspiring extras should email ghostsinfilm@gmail.com with “NOLA extra” in the subject line. Include name, cell phone number, location, current photos (selfies are acceptable) and measurements, including shirt, pant and shoe size.

The audition notice goes into depth on the plot of Joyride:

The plot reportedly revolves around a mother and son who buy a New Orleans mansion, only to discover it is haunted. They encounter “various eccentric characters (who are) key to unlocking the spooky mystery”. Those characters, according to a report last summer, include Harriet, a “hapless psychic who is hired to speak with the spirits at the Haunted Mansion,” and Ben, who was “once an engineer working on a camera that could perceive paranormal activity, but after the death of his wife, his life fell to pieces. Now he’s an unenthusiastic ghost tour guide in the French Quarter of New Orleans who no longer believes in the paranormal.”

Disneyland describes the attraction as:

Frightful Delights Await

Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!

