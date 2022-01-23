Extinct Universal Attraction Sells Pieces of Ride For Thousands

If you are still mourning the loss of Shrek 4-D, we have some good news for you if you have a few thousand dollars burning a hole in your pocket.

Shrek 4-D was an attraction at Universal Orlando Resort at Universal Studios Florida. The ride greeted Guests at the entrance of the Park, guiding them into the queue to experience what it was like to join Shrek and Donkey on their quest to see Fiona. Shrek 4-D is one of the first attractions that Guests are able to visit when they enter Universal Orlando Resort and was created in 2003 after the success of Shrek in 2001. Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan would all open the attraction in 2003, and later in 2010, Universal Studios Singapore joined in.

In 2017, we saw Universal Studios Hollywood close down the attraction and replace it with Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest attraction is located in the theater. At the moment, the rumor is that a Minions attraction will take over as Universal has been teasing the IP and the construction walls show the characters as well. That being said, with Despicable Me Minion Mayhem being right across the way, I personally have a feeling Universal is pulling a fast one on us!

Now, at the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop, Guests can take home a piece of Shrek with them. The attraction’s pre-show was riddled with props, some of which are now for sale. The Magic Mirror can be brought home for $7500.00. The podium in which the Team Member stood at as Guests entered Lord Farquad’s chamber is also on sale for $4000.00. Read more about other props being sold here!

The Prop Shop is filled with fun items available for purchase, but many of which often come with a high price tag.

Would you spend thousands on a Shrek 4-D prop?

