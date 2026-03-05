Superhero Movie Star Speaks Out on Replacing Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in Disney MCU

New speculation is swirling around the future of T’Challa and the Black Panther mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with reports pointing to several possible paths for the iconic Wakandan hero.

Marvel Studios closed out Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), a project that carried significant emotional resonance following Chadwick Boseman’s death. The sequel not only honored the actor’s legacy but also served as the final installment of a phase that delivered mixed results for the studio.

Although Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) dominated the cultural conversation and delivered massive box office success, other entries in the slate struggled to match that momentum with audiences or critics. Early plans positioned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023) as the films that would bring Phase Four to a close. Ultimately, however, the responsibility shifted to Wakanda Forever, and the former became Phase Five.

Boseman’s passing in 2020 had a profound effect across Hollywood and the Marvel fan community. As King T’Challa, the actor had defined the character for a generation of viewers. Marvel’s decision to move forward without recasting the role immediately ignited debate among fans about how the franchise should proceed.

When Marvel unveiled the first footage from Wakanda Forever during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the emotional preview highlighted the film’s tribute to Boseman while leaving audiences uncertain about the long-term future of Wakanda within the MCU. It was eventually revealed that Letitia Wright’s Shuri–T’Challa’s sister–would take up the Black Panther role.

The choice not to replace Boseman as T’Challa proved to be one of the most debated creative decisions Marvel has made in recent years. While many viewers supported the move as a respectful tribute, others argued it sidelined a character they believed should continue to exist on screen.

Some critics were particularly outspoken, with a small but vocal group labeling the decision “the biggest attack in Marvel history” and threatening to boycott the sequel entirely.

Despite those controversies, Wakanda Forever still performed strongly at the global box office. The film ultimately earned $859 million worldwide. While that figure did not reach the $1.346 billion achieved by the original Black Panther (2018), it remained a solid financial result and served as the concluding chapter of Phase Four.

Attention is now shifting to the next era of Wakanda’s story. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Black Panther 3 is in development. Producer Nate Moore, who departed Marvel Studios after Captain America: Brave New World (2025), will return to produce the next installment.

Reports have suggested that Marvel may be considering a Multiversal approach that would introduce a new version of T’Challa. Such a strategy could allow the studio to reintroduce the character through the broader Multiverse storyline currently unfolding in the MCU.

If that path is taken, it could potentially connect to upcoming crossover films, Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). Those projects are already expected to reshape the MCU’s narrative landscape, especially with Robert Downey Jr. set to return—this time portraying Victor Von Doom rather than Tony Stark.

However, not all reports point toward a Multiverse replacement for T’Challa. Another possibility involves expanding the role of Toussaint, the young son of T’Challa and Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o.

The child was introduced during the closing moments of Wakanda Forever, where Nakia revealed that she and T’Challa had been raising him away from Wakanda. In some versions of the story circulating online, Marvel could age the character up in future projects, allowing him to eventually take on the Black Panther mantle as Prince T’Challa.

As speculation grows, several actors have been mentioned by fans and industry insiders as potential candidates if Marvel ultimately decides to cast a new Black Panther. Names frequently discussed include John David Washington, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Aaron Pierre.

Another actor reportedly under consideration is Aldis Hodge, known for roles in Cross and Black Adam (2022). Hodge portrayed Hawkman in DC’s Black Adam and has since built a reputation for commanding performances across both television and film.

Now, over a year after the initial reports of Aldis Hodge’s potential involvement, the DC superhero star has spoken out about what it would take for him to replace Chadwick Boseman as the MCU’s T’Challa.

“Look, Marvel ain’t called me. Okay, I’m gonna tell you. Ain’t nobody called me, but if I was to ever get that call, and it was something that I felt, or it was a storyline that I felt complemented, and added to the legacy they already initiated, then I would love to be a part of carrying or be just a small part of being an asset to carry that on,” the actor told Who Let Us Out while promoting the upcoming second season of Cross.

“I’m a fan… obviously, of the work. But when I think about Black Panther and anybody who kind of steps into that space, if they are to recast it, I believe what was so impactful about the film generally is a cultural impact,” Hodge continued. “What Chadwick and Coogler laid down was foundation that was relevant and to a degree legacied, because there are a host of black kids, brown kids, that could look up to something and see themselves in something bigger in value.”

“That, to me, whoever steps into that space, they would have to complement and continue that legacy,” he added. “So, it’s not necessarily, to me, stepping into a role, it’s stepping into service, because that’s what that movie means to people.”

While Hodge is not the latest performer linked to the role (F1‘s Damson Idris is also rumored), it remains unclear which version of the character Marvel may be developing. The actor could potentially portray a Multiverse variant of T’Challa, though, as aforementioned, some reports suggest the focus may instead be on the Earth-616 version of Toussaint.

Additional discussion surfaced following a report from scooper My Time To Shine Hello. According to the insider, Marvel has allegedly met only “light-skinned” actors so far during early casting conversations.

The claim prompted significant debate on social media, though neither Marvel Studios nor The Walt Disney Company has confirmed the report. For now, details surrounding the future of the Black Panther franchise remain tightly guarded. What is clear is that Marvel has multiple paths available as it charts the next chapter of Wakanda’s story.

Black Panther 3: What We Know

Marvel Studios has officially begun development on Black Panther 3, continuing the story of Wakanda after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sinners (2025) director Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first two films in the franchise, is expected to return to write and direct the third installment, with longtime Marvel producer Nate Moore also involved, even with his departure from the studio following Captain America: Brave New World.

While Marvel has not confirmed a release date, industry speculation suggests the film could arrive around 2028, placing it after the next major crossover entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

One of the most notable developments so far is the confirmation of Denzel Washington’s involvement. Coogler revealed that he specifically wrote a role for the Oscar-winning actor, though Marvel has not disclosed which character he will portray. Plot details remain under wraps, but the film is expected to continue exploring Wakanda’s leadership and future following the death of King T’Challa.

Several characters from Wakanda Forever are widely expected to return, including Letitia Wright as Shuri, who assumed the mantle of Black Panther at the end of the previous film. Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, and Danai Gurira’s Okoye are also likely to remain key figures as Wakanda navigates its next chapter. That said, only a handful of these characters have been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday.

Another storyline that could play a role involves T’Challa’s son, Toussaint, who was introduced in the closing moments of Wakanda Forever. The character, whose Wakandan name is also T’Challa, could represent the long-term future of the Black Panther legacy in the MCU. For now, Marvel Studios has kept most details about Black Panther 3 tightly guarded as development continues.

How do you think Marvel should handle T’Challa’s future in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!