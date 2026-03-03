‘James Bond’ 26 Will “Embrace Queer Storytelling” With Non-Binary Actor: Rumor

Production on the next James Bond film is underway. Tentatively titled James Bond 26 (27 if you include the non-Eon Never Say Never Again) falls under Amazon, which purchased Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and inherited the distribution rights to its films, including the 007 movies.

Amazon MGM Studios later acquired creative control of the future of the Bond franchise from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have been replaced by Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and David Heyman (the Harry Potter films).

Dune and Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve is helming the new film, while Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight is on writing duties.

Who’s Playing the New James Bond?

No other information about the film has been confirmed, although Deadline reported last year that casting for 007 won’t begin until Villeneuve wraps Dune: Part Three later this year.

Still, that hasn’t stopped several big names from being tossed around by media outlets. Every trendy male star from Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) to Jacob Elordi (Wuthering Heights) has been thrown in the ring, but Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed any casting so far.

A New Rumor About the Film

But we do know that the next 007 will be male, despite rumors of a “gender-swap” doing the rounds following No Time to Die (2021), the final entry in Daniel Craig’s series. Craig himself has even publicly opposed the idea. However, a new rumor suggests that the next “Bond girl” will be non-binary, with actor Emma Corrin in line to play the spy’s love interest.

NewswirePatriot on X (Twitter) claims that the new Bond film has “officially gone woke”:

WARNING: James Bond has officially gone woke! The new love interest in the Bond franchise will be “non-binary” actress Emma Corrin. The producers “wanted to prove even legacy franchises can embrace queer storytelling.”

⚠️WARNING: James Bond has officially gone woke! The new love interest in the Bond franchise will be “non-binary” actress Emma Corrin. The producers “wanted to prove even legacy franchises can embrace queer story telling.” Will you watch this progressive 007 love story? pic.twitter.com/UUUL93dEnh — Patriot🇺🇸Newswire (@NewswirePatriot) February 27, 2026

Of course, this should be treated strictly as a rumor and nothing more. Neither Amazon MGM Studios nor any major news outlet has confirmed, or even remotely suggested, that the Deadpool & Wolverine star, who is also non-binary, has been cast in the film, let alone any details regarding the next Bond girl.

It’s also worth noting that Patriot🇺🇸Newswire is not an official source of entertainment news.

Nevertheless, these types of rumors are unlikely to go away. The X post has already amassed around a quarter million views and thousands of comments since being shared on February 27. And many of the responses are against the idea of a non-binary character in a Bond film.

For now, casting details remain to be seen.

Another 007 Reboot With Confirmed Casting

If you’re keen to enter the world of espionage before the upcoming James Bond film, the third-person action-adventure video game 007 First Light will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows on May 27.

The game stars Patrick Gibson (James Bond), Priyanga Burford (M), Kiera Lester (Miss Moneypenny), Naomie Ackie (Miss Roth), Alastair Mackenzie (Q), Lennie James (John Greenway), Gemma Chan (Selina Tan), and Lenny Kravitz (Bawma).

The official website describes 007 First Light as “a thrilling narrative action-adventure game developed and published by IO Interactive,” inviting players to “Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6’s training program, and discover an origin story of the world’s most famous spy.”

What do you think about this rumor? Do you think James Bond 26 needs to be more progressive, or do you think Amazon MGM should stick to tradition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!